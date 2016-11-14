Good News, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” Is Number One on the Billboard Hot 100

America’s favourite siblings Rae Sremmurd have notched an enormous achievement on their belts. Their SOTY contender, Mannequin Challenge theme song, and Paul McCartney-approved single just hit the number-one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. It knocks off the Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer,” the widely-reviled EDM hit that’s held onto the spot for the past several weeks.

As Billboard themselves have reported, “Black Beatles” isn’t only Rae Sremmurd’s first #1 on the chart, it’s also the first appearance at the top for both Gucci Mane and Mike Will Made-It. It’s beautiful when deserving people get good things. This is a surprisingly positive example of memes making change, too. Here’s the “Black Beatles video again because fuck it.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer and believer in the innate good of 808s. He’s on Twitter.​

