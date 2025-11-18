Google Awards the 10 Best Android Apps of 2025

Another year nearly gone as we head into the tail end of November. Everybody’s attention has turned toward that annual holiday, the most American of holidays, when people gorge and stuff themselves.

Yes, it’s time for Black Friday, and that secondary holiday, Thanksgiving, that always horns in on its vibe the day prior. But Google’s Android, potentially feeling a little left over since it’s an operating system and not much of a Black Friday participant, is trying to steal the limelight by announcing Google’s list of the best Android apps of 2025.

Videos by VICE

Some of these I’m well acquainted with, such as Calm, the meditation app. Others, I haven’t even heard of. Here’s the full list, as released by Google in a November 18 blog post. Google chose one app per category, except for gaming, which gets seven subcategories to itself. You’ll have to click through the link if you want Google’s favorite Android games, but the other apps are as follows: