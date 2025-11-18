Google Awards the 10 Best Android Apps of 2025

Another year nearly gone as we head into the tail end of November. Everybody’s attention has turned toward that annual holiday, the most American of holidays, when people gorge and stuff themselves.
Yes, it’s time for Black Friday, and that secondary holiday, Thanksgiving, that always horns in on its vibe the day prior. But Google’s Android, potentially feeling a little left over since it’s an operating system and not much of a Black Friday participant, is trying to steal the limelight by announcing Google’s list of the best Android apps of 2025.
Videos by VICE
Some of these I’m well acquainted with, such as Calm, the meditation app. Others, I haven’t even heard of. Here’s the full list, as released by Google in a November 18 blog post. Google chose one app per category, except for gaming, which gets seven subcategories to itself. You’ll have to click through the link if you want Google’s favorite Android games, but the other apps are as follows:
- Best for Fun: Edits. This is an Instagram app that gives you control over mild video editing for your Instagram content.
- Best for Personal Growth: Focus Friend by Hank Green. Your phone’s notifications settings and Do Not Disturb not doing the trick for you, but not ready to give up your Android in favor of a dumbphone? This app keeps you from being distracted by all your other tempting apps.
- Best Everyday Essential: Wiser. This is sort of like Cliff Notes. It breaks down books into 15-minute highlights that give you the gist of a book.
- Best Hidden Gem: Pingo AI Language Learning
- Best for Families: ABCmouse 2: Kids Learning Game. Teach your 2- to 8-year-old to read with free games, books, videos, and songs.
- Best Multi-device App: Luminar: Photo Editor
- Best for Watches: SleepisolBio: sleep, alarm. Connect it to the smartwatch you wear to bed for sleep analysis and insights.
- Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes. Upgrade from your default notes app for more organizational options and customization.
- Best for Cars: SoundCloud: The Music You Love. One more place to discover new music.
- Best for XR Headsets: Calm – Sleep, Meditate, Relax. Meditation apps are all the rage. While Calm isn’t a replacement for in-person meditation training, in my experience, it’s a worthwhile way to stay engaged and on track with meditation on busy or days too inconvenient for formal meditation classes.