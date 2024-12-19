Google Maps May Have Helped Solve a Murder Case

Everyone has a grand old time trying to find themselves on Google Maps after they’ve spotted the easily identifiable Street View car roaming their neighborhood. One guy in Spain was probably less enthused when the Google Street View car passed by and caught him removing what sure looks like a dead body from his trunk.

A 33-year-old Cuban man was visiting a romantic partner in Tajueco, a small town in northeastern Spain. His family would later report him missing after he sent them some suspicious messages saying he was getting rid of his phone.

Spanish police started investigating and eventually found an image from Google Street View showing a man loading a big white human-shaped package into the trunk of a car. The police say this was not a central piece of evidence. I don’t know, kind of seems like any time someone is caught stuffing a cartoonish white sack shaped like an adult human male into a trunk, you can’t claim that it didn’t give your investigation a big leg up.

Still, Spanish authorities say that the Google Maps picture filled with damning evidence merely helped nudge them in the right direction and eventually led them to locate two suspects, a man and a woman, both of whom were detained. Authorities believe they may have found the missing Cuban man’s dismembered remains in a cemetery last week.

If you’re reading all of this and marveling at how incredible the odds must’ve been for this person to have been caught with a dead body in his trunk by the Google Street View car, this final fact will really blow your mind: it had been 15 years since the Google Street View car’s last trip to Tajueco. The one time it’s there in nearly two decades, it travels down a street at the exact moment a crime is being committed. The suspects were destined to be caught.