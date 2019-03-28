Google Stadia Sounds Nice, But, Uh, We Have a Lot of Questions

It’s a disjointed week at Waypoint, with most of the crew headed to Boston for PAX East, but Austin, Natalie, Patrick, Rob, and Cado still found time to sit around some microphones and yap about the games we’ve been playing. Mostly, we’re still slowly but surely stabbing and shinobi’ing our way through Sekiro, but Rob checked in with Battlefield V’s take on battle royale, and several of us have been exploring the post-apocalypse of Generation Zero. We also toss some serious skepticism at Google’s ambitious streaming project, Stadia.

