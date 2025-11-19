Google Figured Out Each State’s Ideal Time to Do Your Holiday Shopping

Procrastinators hate this time of year. Or if it doesn’t color their entire year, it at least colors their view of shopping for gifts. I know because I’m one of them. I love buying people gifts, but I dislike having to head into the seething masses of people clogging up the stores like a neglected shower drain.

Using the data gleaned from Google Maps, Google ginned up a few ideas on when you should shop if you want to avoid the crowds in November and December. Take a look, and see where your state ranks.

Google excluded Black Friday, but otherwise the above graphic takes into account all the days of November and December.

Google Maps looked specifically into traffic (they call it “busyness,” so perhaps that means it considers foot traffic and not just automobiles) heading into shopping malls for the state-by-state breakdown, and since they make no mention of including other stores located outside of shopping malls, we have to assume it’s skewed.

Ok, right off the bat, I know your question, “Who shops in person at malls anymore?” Semi-valid point. They’re on the back foot, but they still exist, so the answer is enough people to make shopping in person this time of year something like a scene from Dawn of the Dead.

“Sporting goods stores, clothing shops, and bookstores are popular with procrastinators, with directions to these spots spiking from December 20-25,” Google says. That sounds about right. Books are my go-to last-minute gift for people who are difficult as hell when it comes to gifting.

For those procrastinators, Google found most people head to shopping malls regardless of what state they live in, but there are a few interesting surprises. San Franciscans head to chocolate stores when they need to buy somebody a last-minute gift. Houstonites have in their top three “nut store.” Denver has the butcher shop.

