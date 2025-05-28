Gooseman, Co-Creator of ‘Counter-Strike’, Made a Game That Feels Like a Cop Show: Alpha Response

Variety is the spice of life, and Alpha Response is full of it. Stepping into the shoes of a police officer, imagine a reverse Payday experience. Rather than breaking into buildings to steal jewels, plant bombs, or anything else? You’re going to be in charge of stopping those things from happening. “Gooseman”, the co-creator of the original Counter-Strike, is the mind behind this one. A glance at the gunplay shows you exactly what you need to know. Slick, smooth, all action. Alpha Response has my attention.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

If You’re Looking for All Action and No Distractions, ‘Alpha Response’ May Be the Game for You

Growing up playing far too much Counter-Strike against bots, I felt right at home playing Alpha Response. In the best possible way, it feels very early 2000s. There’s no DLC lootboxes, no weapon inspection, no battle passes. It’s just pure shooting action from the get-go. Even with just two maps currently, the number of missions available within Alpha Response is enough to keep players intrigued for hours. Every mission feels different, with some having us defuse bombs by examining wavelengths. Others will have us trekking across the map with a VIP at our sides. There’s hardly a moment to breathe here, and I’m loving it.

Videos by VICE

Every moment is pure cinema. I’m dodging between vehicles — popping around the side like John Wick to pop villains with a handgun. I can approach with a Baton and whip them into shape. Each run features different types of villainous organizations, and it’s just a nice change of pace. Plus, bringing three additional friends along for the show, Alpha Response turns into a full-blown blockbuster affair. Bullets screaming across the screen, all while trying to revive one of our downed partners, is hectic in all the right ways.

Extremely customizable missions, with toggleable enemies, damage ratios, and everything in between, Alpha Response is the perfect mix of squad-based gameplay and tactical action. Play it on a hard enough difficulty, and one shot could be the difference between life and death. It’s equally tense and fun. Something that only one of the minds behind Counter-Strike could make happen.