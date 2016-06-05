Sunday’s Edition of Governors Ball Has Been Cancelled

Photo by Joshua Mellin

This weekend, weather has been affecting Governors Ball’s festivities, and today organizers cancelled today’s event. On an update posted to their website, organizers posted “Sunday, June 5th of Gov Ball 2016 has officially been cancelled, due to severe weather and a high likelihood of lightning in the area. The safety of fans, artists and crew always comes first.”

It is unknown at this time whether or not there whether or not there will be a make up date. Refunds have been announced, an announcement stating “All customers who purchased a Sunday ticket and Sunday transportation ticket through the Gov Ball ticketing page will receive a refund (including fees and shipping, if applicable) directly to the account used to purchase. All customers who purchased a 3-Day Pass and 3-Day Transportation pass directly through the Gov Ball Ticketing page will receive a partial/pro-rated refund (including fees and shipping, if applicable) directly to the account used to purchase.”

Acts scheduled for today included Kanye West, Prophets Of Rage, Death Cab For Cutie, and more.