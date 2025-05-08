Grab Your Gababgool and Get Comfortable; We’ve Finally Got Some ‘Mafia: The Old Country’ Gameplay Footage

Are you ready to go back to the Old Country? You’re not alone. Ever since getting our first look at Mafia: The Old Country last year, I’ve been eagerly anticipating this entry in the franchise. Going back to where everything started? Beautiful. Knife fights with enemy bosses? Even more beautiful. The swap to Unreal Engine 5? Absolutely gorgeous. If you’re as excited as I am about this one, you’ll want to ensure you’re tuning into the “Family Takes Sacrifice” developer stream on May 8. We’ll be learning even more about the game, the story, and everything in between.

‘Mafia: the Old Country’ Gets A Live Presentation at 11:00 AM PST on May 8, 2025

There’s a chance that, by the time you’re reading this, the event may have come and gone. Or, you may be here early, eagerly awaiting this reveal with a tray full of smoked meats as a snack. Either way, the development team at Hangar 13 has already gone ahead and given us our first look at Mafia: The Old Country gameplay. It’s looking absolutely phenomenal at this point, and I can’t wait until August 8 to finally dive in. But this PAX East stream is going to give us even more information, and I’m invested.

One thing that stands out in the Mafia: The Old Country gameplay reveal video is the quality of the animations. Everything is looking stunning, and I’m so intrigued to see how the Family finally begins. After going on a full Mafia binge in 2023, I’m beyond ready to finally get back into this world. And the switch to Unreal Engine 5 is making the world of The Old Country spring to life in ways I could have never imagined before. It’s looking stunning, and I already know I’m going to spend far too much time on horseback, soaking in the sights.

It’s been nearly 10 years since we’ve seen a brand-new entry in the Mafia franchise, and this gameplay trailer is giving me more than enough hope that Hangar 13 is giving this game everything they’ve got. Now, I just need to figure out how I can go to sleep tonight and wake up on August 8th, so I don’t have to wait any longer. Oh yeah, and you can pre-order the game now.