‘Mafia: The Old Country’ Brings an Offer We Can’t Refuse; A Summer 2025 Release Window

After the news that Mafia: The Old Country was going to be making a special appearance at the upcoming Game Awards, I was excited to see what it was going to show. Maybe some new gameplay, or something about the new story and characters, perhaps? I didn’t expect that it was going to leak before the show and give us a timeframe of when we could finally jump into this world. But I’m more eager than ever to see what The Old Country can bring to the table.

Screenshot: Hangar 13

‘Mafia: The Old Country’ Takes Us Back in Time and Back to Basics

Controversial opinion; even with all of its bloat, Mafia 3 was still an excellent addition to the franchise. That being said, the more toned-back nature of Mafia and Mafia II seems to be returning in Mafia: The Old Country. And it’s looking much better for it. While the massive open world of New Orleans was visually stunning, it got old after a while.

Videos by VICE

Mafia: The Old Country seems to be taking us into the early 1900s, during the inception of the Mafia itself. This period has rarely been touched in the gaming world, so exploring Sicily with current-generation graphical fidelity is going to be a treat.

Mafia The Old Country releasing in Summer 2025 insider-gaming.com/mafia-the-ol… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-12-12T14:20:54.149Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

The leaked trailer looks fantastic. Knife fights, horseback riding, and a look at our new main character were some of the highlights in my eyes. It’s looking like a wonderful return to tradition, and I’m very intrigued to see where the story for this one goes. The Mafia franchise has always had some of the best stories in gaming. The Old Country doesn’t seem to miss that mark, even from this brief glimpse.

While it’s all speculative at this point, could this be the start of the Salieri Crime Family? It seems all signs are pointing in the right direction for that to be the case. I’m fully seated, and considering starting a replay of the trilogy again before making the trek into The Old Country. This instantly just sprung up on my list of most anticipated games, without a doubt.