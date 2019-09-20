Grasshopper Baked Alaska Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the brownie:
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
4 ounces|115 grams bittersweet chocolate
4 ounces|115 grams semisweet chocolate
2 large eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons mint extract
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup cake flour, sifted
for the baked Alaska:
3 pints of your favorite mint chocolate chip ice cream, preferably green, softened slightly
for the meringue:
6 large egg whites
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 cup granulated sugar
Directions
- Make the brownie: Heat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper and set the pan aside.
- Pour enough water into a 4-quart saucepan to reach a depth of 1 inch. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Combine the butter and chocolates in a medium heatproof bowl that will fit the saucepan as a double boiled and set the bowl over the pan. Cook, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Whisk the eggs together in a large bowl. Add the sugar, mint extract, and salt and whisk to combine. Stir in the chocolate mixture and fold in the flour.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer. Bake until the brownie forms a thin skin on top but the batter is still slightly gooey in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely.
- Line a 2-quart glass bowl with a couple of layers of plastic wrap. Scoop the ice cream into the bowl, smoothing it flat on top. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until hard, about 1 hour.
- Make the meringue: Pour the egg whites into a large bowl with the cream of tartar. Using a hand mixer, whip the egg whites until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in the sugar until the egg whites are glossy and stiff, 2 to 3 minutes more.
- Assembling the baked Alaska: Remove the brownie from the cake pan and place on a plate. Invert the bowl of ice cream onto the brownie. (You may need to run a bit of warm water over the bottom of the bowl to help loosen it.) Peel back the plastic wrap and cover the ice cream completely with the meringue. Using a kitchen blowtorch, brown the meringue all over. Serve immediately. Alternatively, heat the oven to 500°F and bake until golden all over, about 5 minutes.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from MUNCHIES Guide to Dinner: How to Feed Yourself and Your Friends.
