Grasshopper Baked Alaska Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the brownie:

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

4 ounces|115 grams bittersweet chocolate

4 ounces|115 grams semisweet chocolate

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons mint extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup cake flour, sifted

for the baked Alaska:

3 pints of your favorite mint chocolate chip ice cream, preferably green, softened slightly

for the meringue:

6 large egg whites

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup granulated sugar

Directions

Make the brownie: Heat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper and set the pan aside. Pour enough water into a 4-quart saucepan to reach a depth of 1 inch. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Combine the butter and chocolates in a medium heatproof bowl that will fit the saucepan as a double boiled and set the bowl over the pan. Cook, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. Whisk the eggs together in a large bowl. Add the sugar, mint extract, and salt and whisk to combine. Stir in the chocolate mixture and fold in the flour. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer. Bake until the brownie forms a thin skin on top but the batter is still slightly gooey in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely. Line a 2-quart glass bowl with a couple of layers of plastic wrap. Scoop the ice cream into the bowl, smoothing it flat on top. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until hard, about 1 hour. Make the meringue: Pour the egg whites into a large bowl with the cream of tartar. Using a hand mixer, whip the egg whites until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in the sugar until the egg whites are glossy and stiff, 2 to 3 minutes more. Assembling the baked Alaska: Remove the brownie from the cake pan and place on a plate. Invert the bowl of ice cream onto the brownie. (You may need to run a bit of warm water over the bottom of the bowl to help loosen it.) Peel back the plastic wrap and cover the ice cream completely with the meringue. Using a kitchen blowtorch, brown the meringue all over. Serve immediately. Alternatively, heat the oven to 500°F and bake until golden all over, about 5 minutes.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from MUNCHIES Guide to Dinner: How to Feed Yourself and Your Friends.

