Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

5 tablespoons|70 ml Creme de Menthe

5 tablespoons|70 ml Creme de Cacao Blanc

6 dashes absinthe bitters

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

½ ounce|40 grams crushed ice

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth or to the consistency that you prefer.

