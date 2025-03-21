Green Day Paid Tribute to ‘Boogie Nights’ at the iHeart Music Awards

Green Day might be a trio of wacky-haired rock stars in their 50s, but the Gen X punk band still has some solid trolling in the tank.

This week, Green Day was in attendance at the iHeartRadio Awards 2025, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The band was nominated for Alternative Artist Of The Year, ultimately topping their fellow nominees: Cage The Elephant, Linkin Park, Sum 41, and Twenty One Pilots.

Videos by VICE

Upon taking the stage to accept their award, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong stepped up to the mic and began reciting Mark Wahlberg’s acceptance speech from the 1997 film Boogie Nights, when his character Dirk Diggler won an adult film award. Check it out below:

“Wow. I don’t know what to say,” Armstrong said, clutching the award, as his bandmates ré Cool (drums) and Mike Dirnt (bass) giggled behind him. “I guess the only thing I can say is, I’ll keep rocking and rolling to keep making music and better songs.”

“You know it seems we make these records and sometimes they’re considered filthy by some people. But I don’t think that’s true,” he continued. “This music we make can make people feel better. They can help, they really can, and I really believe that. So we can always do better, so I’m going to keep trying if you guys keep trying. Let’s keep rocking and rolling.”

Green Is Making A Movie…?

The choice to quote Boogie Nights might have been more calculated than presumed, as Green Day subsequently announced that they are “making a movie” and are looking for extras to attend a free concert that be featured in said movie.

“We’re making a movie… but more on that later,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Right now, we need some extras. Live in LA? Over 18? Free on March 25th?” Come hang with us at The Palladium and be part of a New Year’s Eve concert scene for New Years Rev (said movie)!”

Green Day went on to explain: “We’ll be playing a few songs—a LOT of times (and maybe a few others). Movies take time, so plan to stay for 10-11 hours. But don’t worry, we’ve got sandwiches and drinks covered.”

Finally, the band wrote: “Sound good? Hit the link in our bio to sign up and get all the details. See you there!” It seems that the free tickets for the show are already gone, so the rest of us will just have to wait until the movie comes out to see it.