Green Day’s Super Bowl Performance Was an Explosive (And Censored) Rock Show

Green Day just opened the Super Bowl with an explosive rock show performance. It was also edited for content after Billie Joe Strong dropped a “F*** America.”

During their Super Bowl opening medley, the Bay Area punk band performed “Holiday” (an anti-war anthem), “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, and “American Idiot”. At one point, Armstrong dropped an F-bomb, and, naturally, the broadcast edited it out.

The performance comes after Green Day played a San Francisco show on the Friday before Super Bowl LX, where Armstrong had some harsh words for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. “This goes out to all the ICE agents out there. Wherever you are: quit your s***ty-a** job. Quit that s***ty job you have”, he said, per THR. “Come on this side of the line.”

The punk rock frontman went on to say that he doesn’t believe Trump Administration officials will continue to defend them once there’s a presidential change. “Because when this is over—and it will be over at some point in time—Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, J.D. Vance, Donald Trump, they’re going to drop you like a bad f***ing habit.”

Green Day is a notoriously outspoken band and has often been critical of conservative policies. Specifically, the Trump and Bush administrations.

“The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are,” Armstrong once told British Kerrang!, per The Independent. “I actually feel bad for them, because they’re poor, working-class people who can’t get a leg up. They’re p***ed off, and he’s preyed on their anger. He just said, ‘You have no options, and I’m the only one, and I’m going to take care of it myself.’ I mean, that’s f***ing Hitler, man!”

“I wish I were over-exaggerating,” he added. “And sometimes maybe I do over-exaggerate with Bush. But with Trump, I just can’t wait ’til he’s gone.”

“Our politics are so divided and polarized right now,” Armstrong said in a previous interview with Vulture. “We had an insurrection…We have homeless people in the street. We have so many issues, and they come onto your algorithm feed at such a pace. It just stresses you out, the anxiety of being an American and how it becomes so overwhelming.”