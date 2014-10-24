Grilled Grouper Ceviche Recipe

Servings: 1

Ingredients

½ pounds grouper fillet, cut in 2 centimeter x 2 centimeter (.75″ x .75″) cubes

3 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons cilantro, chopped

2 teaspoons scallions, chopped

1 cerezo cherry chili pepper, chopped

4 corn husks, washed

juice of 5 limes

2 tablespoons chicha de jora (corn beer)

½ teaspoon aji amarillo paste

3 1/2 tablepsoon vegetable oil

¼ pound fried yucca

Directions

1. Heat a coal grill.

2. Season the fish with salt.

3. Put the four corn husks on the grill and place the scallions and cilantro over them. Mix the aji amarillo paste with the chicha de jora and lime juice.

4. Add the grouper (about 3 cubes per husk), and drizzle it with the aji amarillo, chicha de jora, and lime juice mix.

5. Leave over medium heat for 6-8 minutes and add the cerezo pepper at the end, when it’s almost ready.

6. Serve the ceviche with a side of fried yucca.

