Grilled Shrimp with Miso, Ginger, and Scallion Butter Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|65 grams unsalted butter

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon red miso

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, mashed into a paste

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste

1 pound|450 grams head-on, shell-on large shrimp

kosher salt, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Melt the butter with half of the oil, the miso, scallions, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium. Once the butter has melted, remove from the heat and whisk together until emulsified, then keep warm and allow to infuse. Light a grill. Toss the shrimp with the remaining olive oil and season with salt. Grill, flipping once, until charred on each side, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the miso butter.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .