Grilled Shrimp with Miso, Ginger, and Scallion Butter Recipe

Serves 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
4 tablespoons|65 grams unsalted butter
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
1 tablespoon red miso
3 scallions, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, mashed into a paste
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste
1 pound|450 grams head-on, shell-on large shrimp
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Melt the butter with half of the oil, the miso, scallions, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium. Once the butter has melted, remove from the heat and whisk together until emulsified, then keep warm and allow to infuse.
- Light a grill. Toss the shrimp with the remaining olive oil and season with salt. Grill, flipping once, until charred on each side, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the miso butter.
