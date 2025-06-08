Grown Adults Are Doing Tummy Time to Undo Tech Neck

Years of scrolling, hunching, and craning over laptops and phones have left a generation with neck pain that rivals their parents’—except they’re not heading to a chiropractor. They’re getting on the floor. Specifically, onto their stomachs.

Tummy time, once reserved for newborns learning to hold up their heads, is now part of the daily routine for a growing number of tech-weary adults. The idea is simple: lying flat with your phone or book in front of you puts your spine in a neutral position and gives your neck a break. It’s been rebranded from parenting tip to posture hack, and people are doing it unapologetically.

Videos by VICE

Bek, a creator who shared her routine on TikTok, says she swapped sitting for belly-flopping. “Instead of scrolling [on my phone], sitting in a chair and looking down, I’m just on my tummy, and I’m scrolling with my phone in front of me.” The video ends with a mocking “goo-goo, gaga,” but the relief is real.

What is Tech Neck?

The Mayo Clinic defines tech neck as pain or stiffness in the neck and shoulders caused by prolonged downward head tilt—something that’s now part of most people’s lives. The average adult spends up to eight hours a day looking down at screens, and neck pain has become the fourth leading cause of disability worldwide. In 2024, nearly a quarter of workers aged 16 to 26 called out of work due to it.

Influencer Ari Viscera racked up over 3.5 million views for showing herself on her stomach, journaling, and stretching while calling out her “horrendous” posture. Yoga instructor Sam Rus recommends just ten minutes a day, saying it can stretch the hips, improve spinal mobility, and reverse the damage of sitting.

It might look a little ridiculous, but that’s kind of the point. Between ergonomic chairs, foam rollers, and endless posture-correcting devices, maybe lying down and shutting up for ten minutes is the most honest approach anyone’s offered.

Megan Jo, another early adopter, put it bluntly: “To the person that suggested tummy time to correct tech neck, thank you.” She says she already feels the difference.

No reformer pilates, no orthopedic gear, no subscription. Just the floor.