GTA 6 Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, According to New Leak

A leak has revealed that Rockstar Games has reportedly been testing Grand Theft Auto 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2. If true, it means that we could actually get a GTA 6 Switch 2 edition in the future. However, there is a catch.

GTA 6 Switch 2 Port Teased by Credible Leaker

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Nintendo

This latest update comes from infamous gaming insider NateTheHate. According to the credible leaker, Rockstar Games has reportedly been doing tests with GTA 6 running on the Nintendo Switch 2. NateTheHate made the claim in a November 17 post on X. In his tweets he explained that Rockstar had been running early tests on the Nintendo handheld.

“I said a while ago that Rockstar was doing tests to bring it to Switch 2. But tests don’t always equal release. I know an effort has been made to see if they can bring it to the platform. I don’t know the current state of that effort.” So to be clear, Nate is saying that at some point, Rockstar Games had been running tests to see if it was possible for GTA 6 to run on the Switch 2.

Screenshot: Reddit, NateTheHate

NateTheHate made a second post clarifying that GTA 6 is not currently in development for the Switch 2. “Experimenting doesn’t equal ‘in development’ & companies often test to see if a game is possible on hardware.” Still, it’s interesting that Rockstar Games would even consider the gigantic AAA game for the Nintendo Switch 2. Given just how massive the new GTA is shaping up to be, it almost seems impossible for it to be ported to it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 Port Adds Fuel to the Fire

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If your reaction was like mine, then you probably thought there is no way in hell GTA 6 is ever coming to the Switch 2. Interestingly though, a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 edition was just leaked last week. After years of rumors, RDR2 has been rated by the ESRB and is confirmed for the Switch 2. So it will be really interesting to see how the Western title looks and runs on Nintendo’s portable device.

While it’s true RDR2 is seven years old, the 2018 RPG is still a graphical benchmark for most AAA gaming. Granted, Red Dead’s engine is likely different from the one GTA 6 is using. But how well it runs on the Switch 2 could give us an idea of what Rockstar Games is able to achieve when porting one of their major AAA titles to a lower-spec gaming console.

Will GTA 6 Actually Come to Nintendo Switch 2?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

All this said, I think a GTA 6 Switch 2 edition is far away. Even if Rockstar Games decides they are able to port it, I wouldn’t expect it for years. It’s also important to reiterate that NateTheHate is not saying GTA 6 is coming to Switch 2.

The insider is simply revealing that Rockstar Games have run tests to see if it’s a future possibility. But honestly, the fact that they are even considering a GTA 6 Nintendo port is exciting enough for me. Regardless, it’s probably too early to even be thinking about Nintendo when Grand Theft Auto 6 still hasn’t even released, and has been delayed for the third time now.