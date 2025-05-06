Everyone, Stop! Rockstar Just Gave Us a New ‘GTA 6’ Trailer

Just days after breaking everyone’s hearts with a delay, but also relieving us with an actual date, Rockstar has posted the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on their YouTube page. And it’s a pretty good look at GTA 6, coming in at 2 minutes and 46 seconds.

Play video

a more detailed look at ‘GTA 6’s story

The GTA 6 trailer opens with Jason, one of the main characters, “fixing some leaks.” I’m almost one hundred percent certain that’s a reference to the infamous leaks of the game from a couple years ago. Jason drives through town, and as a woman outside the car screams out to him, he just gives a sly smile. Some quick cuts to some action shots and driving, and we get to his destination. The prison where Lucia is being held.

Videos by VICE

Once she’s out, however, the GTA 6 trailer cuts to scenes of them together in bed and at work. You may notice an ankle monitor in one scene. I can’t help but wonder if that will come into play in gameplay. It would be pretty awesome. What is already apparent, though, is that the chemistry between Lucia and Jason is there. Rockstar always does a great job with their worlds and characters, and this GTA 6 teaser looks to be no exception.

Looks like Rockstar isn’t shying away from their normal narrative style for GTA 6. A glimpse of one of the officers tasked with catching Lucia, and Jason says, “Us cops, we gotta protect each other.” So, of course, this won’t be as simple as a cops and robbers story. There’s a safe dragging sequence, too, and I can’t wait to see that. I love that sequence in Fast Five, so run me that in playable form.

THANK YOU, ROCKSTAR, FOR DOING THE RIGHT THING

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This was absolutely the right move on Rockstar’s part after all this time assuring us that GTA 6 was coming out this year. Not that I believed them, but good job, good effort, I guess. Anything to avoid crunch, I’m with it. We know how detailed they get with the environments and everything. Rockstar doesn’t drop buggy messes. And GTA 6 will definitely not be that. Just gotta hold on another year to get to see it.