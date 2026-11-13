GTA 6 Day One Patch Is Already Rolling Out on PS5

A day one patch for GTA 6 (Version 1.002) is now live for some players on PS5. However, according to a dataminer, some players won’t get the update until later. Here is everything we know about the Grand Theft Auto VI update and whether there are patch notes.

GTA 6 Day One Patch Size and PS5 Rollout

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

We are still about a week away from its launch, and GTA 6’s day one patch is already being released to some players on PS5. Users first began to report it on X, as the surprising Grand Theft Auto VI update started popping up on players PlayStation menus.

Videos by VICE

The GTA 6 day one patch is reportedly around 1 GB on PS5. Interestingly, not all PlayStation 5 users will be getting the patch right away. According to PlayStation Game Size, Sony is staggering the release of the update, potentially to avoid server slowdowns.

A new GTAVI patch is currently rolling out worldwide. Likely the day one patch.



(@smallo92) pic.twitter.com/TxgOZTFhuS — ben (@videotech) November 13, 2026

If true, some players will get the patch around 11 hours after other users. “GTA 6 update 01.002.000 has been released, but it is not available for all users. It is currently available to the first 50% (Users), and it will be available to the remaining 50% in 11 hours.”

GTA 6 update 01.002.000 has been released, but it is not available for all users. It is currently available to the first 50% (Users), and it will be available to the remaining 50% in 11 hours. pic.twitter.com/deKp58J8xj — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 13, 2026

Are There GTA 6 Version 1.002 Patch Notes?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, there are currently no official patch notes for GTA 6 Version 1.002, so we don’t know what the update changes.

So if you’ve logged into your PS5 and still haven’t seen it yet, don’t panic. Plus, Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t playable until midnight local time on November 19 anyway, so you aren’t missing out. If anything, it appears Rockstar Games is preparing for the title’s launch by pushing out the update early so millions of players don’t have to download it at the same time on release day.