Is Xbox Live Down Right Now? November 13 Outage Explained

Some Xbox players are having trouble signing in on November 13, even though Xbox’s official status page shows its services are up and running. The reports come as Microsoft deals with a widespread outage affecting Outlook and Teams. Here’s what we know about the Xbox sign-in issues and whether they’re connected.

Is Xbox Live Down Right Now?

Screenshot: Microsoft

At the time of this article, Xbox hasn’t confirmed an Xbox Live outage on November 13. The official Xbox status page lists all of its services as operational, including account sign-in. However, some players have reported login problems on third-party outage trackers.

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According to Downdetector enough players have reported issues with Xbox Live that the site has now updated its status to being partially down. Over on X, many users have also begun reporting getting an error when trying to login to their Xbox and its online services.

Screenshot: Downdetector

So, if you’re having trouble getting into your Xbox account, other players have reported the same issue. It’s still unclear how widespread the sign-in problems are. Although from what we tested, most trackers are also saying Xbox Live is currently operational.

Is the Microsoft Outlook Outage Affecting Xbox Live?

Screenshot: Xbox

Microsoft’s wider outage started on November 12 and continued into November 13. Outlook users reported trouble opening their inboxes and sending or receiving emails, while some Microsoft Teams users also had connection issues.

Microsoft said part of its infrastructure was under heavier-than-normal load across several regions, which it said was likely contributing to the connection errors. The timing has raised questions about whether the Microsoft outage is also affecting Xbox players.

All that said, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed a link between the Outlook outage and the Xbox sign-in reports. There’s also no official estimate for when the reported Xbox login issues will clear up.

What to Do If You Can’t Sign In to Xbox Live

Screenshot: Xbox

If you can’t log in, try restarting your Xbox and signing in again. You can also test your console’s connection under Settings > General > Network settings > Test network connection. If your connection passes and you still can’t sign in, check the Account & profile section of the Xbox status page for updates.