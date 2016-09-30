Gucci Mane & Rick Ross Count Big Guap in Video for “Money Machine”

Gucci Mane is Guwop. Guwop sounds like guap. Guap is money and according to Gucci​, Guwop means Get Ur Weight Up Pussy​. Technically, Gucci Mane got his weight down but in his new song and video, “Money Machine,” there’s plenty of guap being tossed around, counted, and served on platters by his butler. The song features Rick Ross and will be featured on Gucci Mane’s second album of the year, Woptober.

The month is closing as a busy one for Wop. Yesterday, he and Lil Wayne released “Oh Lord,”​ which is featured on the soundtrack for Nate Parker’s Birth of a Nation film. Last week, he discussed prison life and desired collaborations with Hot 97, and served as a fashion critic​ on Gucci’s new Spring 2017 Collection. Woptober drops on October 17. Watch the video below.

