Guy Who Rushed Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ Premiere Gets Escorted From Lady Gaga Concert

The self-named “Pyjama Man” who tried to grab Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore was recently removed from a Lady Gaga concert in Australia. 26-year-old Australian Johnson Wen was spotted by eagle-eyed fans at the Brisbane show, despite being in disguise. Social media videos captured his removal from the venue.

Wen made headlines in November after he rushed at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on the Wicked red carpet in Singapore. Videos showed him jumping the barricades and pushing through the crowd to excitedly grab Grande by the shoulder. Erivo was shown shielding Grande from Wen, who was quickly escorted from the area.

He was arrested and tried in Singapore, where he was charged with being a “public nuisance.” Wen pleaded guilty and spent nine days in jail, then was deported back to Australia following his release, according to a report from the BBC.

On December 9, he attempted to attend Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball in Brisbane, but was quickly spotted by fans. He wore sunglasses and a fake mustache, but was caught before Gaga took the stage. Social media videos showed concertgoers booing him, but Wen continued to smile as he was escorted from the stadium.

Wen posted on Instagram following his removal, writing, “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert. The show doesn’t start till 8 pm. The early fans were booing me.”

Lady Gaga Fans Catch Serial ‘Stage Crasher’ Who Grabbed Ariana Grande

Johnson Wen’s stunt in Singapore wasn’t the first time he’s rushed a celebrity. Previously, he’s been caught crashing performances by Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and The Chainsmokers. His attempt at Lady Gaga’s show was just the latest in a string of stage crashes. But the high-profile nature of his rush at Ariana Grande has since made him more recognizable.

Often, Wen attempts to present his stage crashes as positive encounters with his favorite celebrities. But fans on social media aren’t buying it. For example, one Lady Gaga fan posted that Wen needs “actual mental help” after he was caught at the Mayhem Ball.

“Many finger snaps to the girl in EE [early entry] who got security and gave them a description of that f***in weirdo so they could legit just wait for his stupid disguise to try to get in. Actual mental help is needed for that man,” they wrote on X.

Meanwhile, prior to the Singapore incident, Wen wrote on Instagram, “I feel like I’m in a dream, that’s my best friend Ariana Grande.” He added, “I’m going to meet her, yes, I’ve been dreaming about that.”

Whether Wen’s antics are an elaborate real-life s***post or an expression of a genuinely unwell mental state is anyone’s guess. But now that he’s received more media attention after the stunt in Singapore, dedicated concertgoers are clearly on the offensive.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV