Gym Bros Are Ditching Dinner for ‘Boy Kibble’

If your TikTok feed has started to look like a hostage video filmed in a kitchen, you’ve probably met “boy kibble.” It’s the gym bro cousin of “girl dinner,” except this one swaps olives and crackers for a pile of ground beef and rice that looks awfully familiar to Farmer’s Dog.

The name does it no favors, and that feels intentional. “Boy kibble” leans into the whole food-as-fuel thing, where dinner exists to hit protein goals and keep calories in check, not to impress anyone with knife skills. Fast Company described it as a hyper-efficient bowl of “rice, minced meat, and perhaps a handful of vegetables,” just straight bro fuel.

TikTokers have been narrating their nightly rituals. One guy posted, “It’s 8 PM, and I’m rawdogging some 93/7 ground beef,” followed by, “We’re not the same.” Another corner of the internet calls it “ground beef o’clock,” which sounds on brand for a man who owns one pan and “washes” it with a quick rinse.

Then the trend did what all trends do. It got upgraded. Matty Matheson jumped in with his own version, the “Dog Bowl,” keeping the beef-and-rice base and adding scrambled eggs and tomato sauce, because even chaos-goblin chefs have days when they want dinner to be simple. Patty Plates, who’s been pushing “Human Kibble” meal prep, credits the approach as part of his weight loss routine, with a recipe page built around high-protein bulk cooking.

The funniest twist is that “boy kibble” seems fairly harmless compared with other wellness corners of the internet. A beef-and-rice bowl can fit inside basic nutrition guidance if you add some plants and maybe add some seasoning if you want to feel alive. Dietary guidelines recommend a wide variety of nutritious foods across the five groups, including vegetables, grains, and lean meats or alternatives.

So yes, “boy kibble” sounds gross. The meal itself is more like meal prep with a dumb nickname. If it gets people fed, keeps them off sketchy diet rabbit holes, and pushes them toward a vegetable now and then, TikTok can have this one.