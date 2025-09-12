Hades II Finally Has a Switch 2 Release Date

I have exercised an abnormal level of self-control when it comes to Hades II. I bought the game in Early Access on Steam with the full intention of playing it. What ended up happening? I played about 25 minutes and knew it was absolutely something I was going to love. And I put it down to wait for 1.0 to come.

Similar to how I watched one episode of Game of Thrones, I knew I would love it and decided to wait until it was finished. And based on how some of you reacted to how it ended, I made the right choice. Because I did not spend 8 years of my life on that show. I spent 3 months on it.

But now, I no longer have to worry about these things because Hades II is coming to Switch 2 as a timed exclusive on September 25th.

Watch the New ‘Hades II’ Trailer Now

Play video

I can’t get myself any level lower than “insanely hyped” for Hades II. I loved everything about the original game. And this trailer didn’t lower that hype at all. Debuting during today’s Nintendo Direct, the trailer showcases additional story and gameplay.

You play as the Princess of the Underworld, Melinoë. She’s training to save her father, Hades, from the Titan of Time, Chronos.

Most of my hype for this game comes from the incredible job Supergiant did with the narrative of the first game. The way it tied into the roguelike genre’s trappings made every single run feel impactful even after you defeated Hades himself.

I look forward to seeing how they follow up on that. Oddly enough, Hades II is a timed exclusive release for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is a massive pull for them.

It won’t be long before I take my dive back into the underworld. This is what I’ve waited for. And my patience will be rewarded in two short weeks. Well, maybe I’ll wait a bit longer because there’s also a physical version of the game coming on November 20th, 2025. I can make it. I promise I can make it.