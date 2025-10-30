Halloween Parties Are the New Dating Mixers: 5 Ways to Find Your Boo

Halloween is my favorite holiday—and for good reason. From the ideal brisk autumn weather and vibrant scenery to the mysterious and spooky energy, it sets the perfect scene for finding your boo. Not to mention, it’s basically the kickoff to “cuffing season.”

There’s something about Halloween that brings out the extroversion in even the most introverted homebodies. Whether it’s the excuse to dress up, the ability to role-play someone else entirely, or even just the festive holiday spirit, Halloween brings out the wild side in everyone.

Halloween events and parties are the new dating mixers—but only if you’re willing to take advantage of this eerie yet exhilarating energy. Here are five tips for finding your boo this Halloween.

1. Dress Up As Your Alter Ego

We all have one: you know, the version of ourselves we wish we could emulate more often but typically shy away from doing so. Create a costume that carries the energy of your best, most confident self, so you feel empowered, courageous, and perhaps a bit freaky. You’ll make connections you otherwise wouldn’t have while getting out of your comfort zone.

For example, if you’re usually shy and reserved yet have a wild side you rarely let escape, channel that energy through your Halloween attire and persona.

2. Play Along With Interactive Costumes

Every party has at least one person with a comical or interactive costume. Don’t shy away from playing along. This will strengthen your social skills and get the conversation flowing, allowing you to meet and connect with others at the party/event.

For example, let’s say someone dressed as a fortune teller or tarot card reader. Rather than simply complementing their iconic idea, ask them to do a reading on you.

3. Bring a Spooky Drink or Dish

Get into the Halloween spirit by making your own holiday-themed drink or dish to bring to the event. Not only is it a conversation starter, but it also shows the effort you put into making each occasion feel special.

Some examples include autumn-spiced cocktails, spider cupcakes, pumpkin cookies, or Halloween-themed finger foods. Once attendees get a taste of whatever you made, you’ll be the life of the party.

4. Set the Intention of Enjoying Yourself Above All Else

If you’re going out on the prowl with the mission to find “the one” this Halloween, you might miss the opportunity to form genuine connections. Instead, simply let yourself have fun and enjoy other people’s company. Whether you’re dancing the night away with your girlfriends or mingling with people over spiked punch, that’s when the real magic happens. Don’t take it too seriously. The more you let go, the more authenticity you’ll attract.

5. Make a Themed Playlist to Wow Guests

If you have the chance to DJ at all, be sure to play your Halloween-themed favorites. Not only will this show off your impeccable music taste—a bonus when it comes to dating—but it will also be a great conversation starter.