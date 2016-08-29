Halsey and The Chainsmokers Get Uncomfortably Close Performing “Closer” at the VMAs





In 18 months Halsey’s gone from playing to 400 squealing, tumblr savvy tweens to selling out 18,000 seats at Madison Square Garden. The 21-year-old is crushing it. Here she is with The Chainsmokers. You know, that incredibly cheesy duo who had that regrettable hit “#selfie” back in 2014. They’re coiffed within an inch of their lives and that one who’s singing keeps missing the notes. And that synth line sounds like a six-year-old dicking around with some key. But then Halsey swoops in wearing a diamante spangled crop top and judicious amounts of underboob to save the day!

“We ain’t ever getting older…” they sing. Hate to point out the facts of life but… oh fergetit.