Halsey Took the Stage in Boston Hours After Hospitalization for ‘Minor Medical Emergency’

On Sunday, November 2, Halsey performed in Boston during her Back To Badlands Tour, which is celebrating 10 years of her debut album Badlands. Following the show, she was admitted to the hospital for a “minor medical emergency,” informing fans of the news on her Instagram Stories.

However, after spending the night in the hospital, Halsey returned to Boston’s MGM Music Hall the next night to perform. She stayed in the hospital until 6 a.m. Monday, November 3, but reassured fans, “I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight!”

She also made it clear that her energy might not be at 100 percent during the show. “If I’m pacing myself, that’s why!” she told fans. Additionally, Halsey thanked the staff at Mass General, where she was treated.

In a story on Instagram, she called the doctors, nurses, imaging team, patient relations, and transport staff at the hospital “the absolute best team I’ve ever met.” She concluded with, “I am so so grateful!”

Halsey has been open about her health after being diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-Cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. Both conditions have required grueling chemotherapy alongside many other treatments. Halsey has remained honest about the experience on social media and in her most recent album, after keeping the diagnoses a secret for two years.

Halsey Continues Their Back To Badlands Tour Into 2026

The Back To Badlands Tour is a celebration of all things Badlands, the album which launched Halsey’s career into the stratosphere in 2015. When announcing the tour, Halsey revealed that they had recently gone through another round of chemo.

“Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed,” they shared on TikTok. “We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it’s gonna be unbelievable, so amazing.”

The next date is tonight, November 4, in Washington D.C., before Halsey heads to Minneapolis for one show. Then, two nights each in Denver and Chicago. After a break in December, Halsey will resume the tour in Toronto on January 9. Then, they’ll travel back to the U.S. for several shows in New York City and Detroit. From there, the tour goes overseas, spending time in Europe and the U.K. before concluding in Melbourne, Australia, on February 20.

Speaking recently with Rolling Stone, Halsey shared the idea behind the anniversary tour. They explained that it’s more than celebrating the album, it’s putting it in the context of their life today.

“The Back to Badlands Tour really is about everything Badlands is about, but in the context of what I’ve learned now and which of those subjects remain in my life, which ones I’ve grown from, and which ones have changed,” they said. “There’s a really humbling experience as a musician when you sing a song that you wrote 10 years ago and you realize that it’s still relevant, and you’re like, ‘I guess I haven’t learned my goddamn lesson.’ You’re being forced to relive that all the time. That’s really what this tour is going to be about for me.”

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music