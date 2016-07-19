Ham, Egg, and Chips Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

2 -4 ham hocks (about 2 ⅔ pounds|1.2 kilograms)

2 ribs celery

1 carrot

1 medium yellow onion

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

1 gram coriander seeds

4 grams whole black peppercorns

½ bunch parsley

1 ounce|30 grams unsalted butter

4 large eggs

1 ½ kilograms yukon gold potatoes, peeled

canola oil, for frying

4 loaves ciabatta bread (small ones), halved lengthwise

7 ounces|200 grams mayo

2 tablespoons|30 ml malt vinegar

store-bought or homemade piccalilli

Directions

In a medium saucepan, cover the ham hock, celery, carrot, and onion with the apple cider vinegar and water. Add in the coriander seeds and peppercorns, as well as the parsley, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the ham falls easily off the bone, about 1 ½ hours. Drain, reserving the liquid for soup, if you like. But definitely save, 1 cup|250 ml to cook your ham in for the sandwich. When the ham is cool enough to handle, pick it from the bone, discarding the bone and the skin. We keep the skin to make scratchings from, but fuck it, bin it. Julienne the potatoes and soak in cold water. Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°|180°. Drain the potatoes and pat completely dry. Cook the potatoes until golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Don’t season the potatoes, they will be salty enough when you put them on the sandwich with the ham. Meanwhile, mix the mayo and malt vinegar and smear the mayo all over the top half, erring on the side of generosity. In a medium skillet, cook the reserved stock and and ham until warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the meat to the bottom halves of the ciabatta and wipe the skillet clean. Top the ham with some piccalilli. Heat the butter over medium-high in the skillet. Add the eggs and fry until the white has set but the yolk is still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Top each sandwich with an egg, and then the reserved crispy potatoes. Top with the top half of the ciabatta and smash it down real good. Enjoy the hell out of it.

From How-To: Make a Ham, Egg, and Chips Sandwich

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.