Happy Thoughts Might Be Your Brain’s Cheat Code for Learning

Positive emotions could be the difference between forgetting and locking it in.

In a new study published in The Journal of Neuroscience, researchers found that people remembered random shapes more easily when those shapes were linked to happy images. They didn’t have to be meaningful images, either—just neutral squiggles followed by things like smiling faces or cheerful scenes. And yet, those good vibes seemed to lock the shapes into memory better than sad or neutral ones ever did.

To test it, researchers from Hangzhou Normal University and Nanjing Normal University had 44 college students look at 144 squiggles, each flashed three times. After each squiggle, they saw either a positive, negative, or neutral image. A day later, they were asked which shapes they remembered. The ones paired with positive images won almost every time.

That’s already weirdly impressive, but then the scientists pulled out the EEGs. They discovered that when people saw the same shape multiple times, their brains responded in a more synchronized, repeatable way if the shape had been tied to something happy. This effect was strongest in the brain’s right frontal region—an area linked to higher-level thinking and emotional regulation.

Want to Be Better At Learning? Think Happy Thoughts.

The consistent neural rhythm didn’t happen with sad images. Negative emotions lit up the brain, but in a way that makes you brace for danger, not remember facts. The spike in activity was more about alertness than learning.

Even more interesting was that the emotional images came after the squiggles. So the emotion didn’t affect how people first processed the shape; it changed how their brains stored it, and how well that memory held together over time.

This all hints at something pretty relatable: when you’re in a decent mood, your brain stops fighting fires long enough to actually make sense of the world. And when it does that, it files things away in a way that’s easier to recall later.

Maybe being happy won’t get you into med school. But it might help you remember the difference between a pancreas and a spleen.

Whether you’re studying for finals or trying to hang on to your car’s parking spot number, stacking your brain with good energy might be more effective than you think. Maybe the real study hack is feeling something other than dread.