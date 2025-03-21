Hardcore Band Gel Splits After Guitarist Stole Band Money for OnlyFans and Posted Other Members’ Nudes

Gel, a New Jersey-based hardcore band, just announced their breakup in a statement on Instagram. The statement claims that the band is breaking up due to “heinous acts” committed by guitarist Anthony Webster.

The announcement claims that Webster stole “tens of thousands of dollars” that went towards “a truly unbelievable number of OnlyFans purchases and mysterious CashApp transactions [that are] likely in the same lane.”

The band has canceled all upcoming performances, including a set scheduled for the upcoming 2025 Coachella festival.

How many subs did this guy have?! To do something that gets you kicked out of the band is one thing, but to do something that has everyone so disturbed by you that they up and cancel the entire band is a completely different level of a musical split.

What in the world was this dude with these illegal funds? The money he stole also went to paying his own rent, ordering food, and “really whatever else he wanted.”

Thankfully, we don’t have to let our minds wander too far because the statement was not done. Webster also posted nude pictures of various Gel members on Reddit. That certainly warrants the anger towards Webster.

Oh, and he’s also got a case of road rage, and just altogether rage from the sounds of it, as the statement explained multiple chaotic actions he committed that put the other members in “physically dangerous situations.”

There is obviously more to this story, such as the emotional toll all of this took on the others. Whatever else may be the case, it sounds like everyone not named Webster is distraught that it reached this point.

“We wish that this could have all been easier, and we wish that it didn’t have to end this way,” the statement concluded.