“Agatha potatoes are nice and sweet, but have to be cooked just right to not turn into a mushy mess.”

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

2 ¼ pounds|1 kilogram 21 grams Agata potatoes

½ pound|227 grams cooked wheat berries (about ¼ pound|113 grams uncooked wheat), al dente

½ cup potato flour

about 1 tablespoon good quality olive oil

kosher salt to taste, plus sea salt for finishing

Directions

Wash potatoes and place into a pot (big ones at the bottom, small ones at the top). Cover with cold water and turn burner to medium. Bring to just below a simmer and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes, checking frequently. Do not allow potatoes to boil. You want to parboil them only, so they still have some shape when you grate them. Chef’s Tip: To see whether they’re done, prick one with a sharp knife and check to see if the potato slides off the knife when you hold the handle upright. If it doesn’t slide off, it is not cooked enough, and if slides off too easily, it is overdone! It should slide off with just a little resistance, an in-between that’s surprisingly tough to master. When cooked enough (and not too much!), drain the potatoes and let cool on a flat tray, to ensure that the steam from the hot potatoes will dry them off really well. Meanwhile, cook the wheat in boiling water for 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain, pour into a bowl, and stir with some olive oil to prevent it from sticking. Put aside to cool down. When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, grate them slightly thick into a big mixing bowl. Add the cooked wheat, potato flour and a little salt and give it a good mix. Add the olive oil and mix again. Add more salt to taste. We shape our hash browns in 100 grams disk/patties. We cook our hash browns in the fryer, 220°C for 5 minutes, but you can cook them in a pan filled with oil, making sure to turn them half way through. Put in your mouth and enjoy!

