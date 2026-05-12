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How to Get a $799 Google Pixel 10 for $299

Courtesy of Mint Mobile, you don’t even have to trade in a device, and you get half off an Unlimited data plan.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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You want a smartphone for cheap, but you don’t want a cheap smartphone. As in you don’t want a piece of crap just because you want to spend well under $500. I get it. I remember that early days of smartphones, before it became commonplace to plop down $800 or so on one that’s just good but not even top-end.

You can reach into that upper atmosphere of Android smartphones by snagging a Google Pixel 10 for $299, a wild $500 off its $799 retail price. The deal comes courtesy of Mint Mobile. You know, that brand that Ryan Reynolds once owned and sold to T-Mobile. The Deadpool cellular provider. Yeah, that one. You don’t even have to trade in a device, unlike most of these sorts of deals. You’ve just got to sign up for a Mint Mobile plan as a new customer.

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top-end smartphone for low-end money

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Pixel 10 (opens in a new window)

$299.00 (reg. $799.00) at Mint Mobile
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This isn’t the budget Pixel 10a version, but rather the higher-spec model released at the end of August 2025. You’re not getting old stock that Mint Mobile just wants to clear out; the Pixel 10 is still the newest version of Google’s best smartphone, aside from the Pixel 10 Pro, which is also on sale for $699 ($300 off). You don’t even have to trade anything in to get the deal, unlike most cellular carriers’ special sales.

Mint Mobile runs on the T-Mobile cellular infrastructure, and so even though it’s a budget alternative to the Big Three (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon), it’s not a janky, fly-by-night cellular provider. The downside is that existing customers can’t take advantage of this deal. You have to sign up for a new Unlimited deal. Or rather, you can choose a 5 GB, 15 GB, or 20 GB deal for $180, but you can also get the Unlimited deal for $180, so why wouldn’t you go big? Limitless, even.

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