Warming Sleeves and P-Spot Massagers From Bellesa Are Up to 86% Off Right Now

If you’re unfamiliar with prostate massagers and warming sleeves, you’re in luck. If you do know what they are, BB Outlet’s (owned by Bellesa) current sale is one you don’t want to miss. This Masturbation May, the brand is giving customers up to 86% off their best-selling sex toys, which are usually (very) luxury priced.

Prostate massagers stimulate the prostate of the male G-spot, located in your ass. It might seem daring for some, but we promise that one little area is giving men full-body orgasms that they desire both during partnered and solo sex. (Fun fact: studies show that masturbating also decreases the chances of you having prostate cancer, so why TF not?).

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As Dr. Justin Lehmiller, PhD. told VICE, “Many men find that prostate stimulation is pleasurable and can produce intense orgasms, hence why it’s often referred to as the ‘male G-spot.”

Out of every Masturbation May sale, BB Outlet is absolutely sweeping like the Knicks in Game 4. Its standout sale is the G-Press, a Vibrating Prostate Plug with Finger Loop for easy access and maneuvering. It’s currently 78% off, knocking the price down from $79.99 to $17.99. If you’re a prostate newbie, this is a good start, not just because of the lower price, but because it’s smaller in size and has a finger holder to help you grip onto it and slide it in at the best angle. It’ll naturally give you that “full” feeling because the tip bulges just a bit… not too much. The flat tip, however, gives you full access to your P-spot, which is exactly what’ll make you moan.

The insertable shaft is about 3 inches long. However, reviewers often comment that they’re ready to try a bigger size of this after trying just once. “That curved shaft is magic. I’d love this identical toy in a bigger size.” That might just be users getting a bit too excited and ahead of themselves, so take that with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere, BB Outlet’s warming sleeve, aka the JerkSleeve Pro, is 56% off. The price dropped from $89.99 to $39.99, which, respectfully, isn’t happening again. IF you’ve ever used a sleeve or any kind of masturbator for men, you know that sliding your dick in there at first can feel artificial AF. Using a warming sleeve gives the same feel as sliding into… yeah. It goes up to 104 degrees, but that’s the max.

The point here is to customize solo sex as much as possible. After all, you know how you like it better than anyone else. The insertable length (for your shaft) is 2.8″ long and about 3 inches wide. If you want full coverage, you might want to skip this. If just the tip and a bit more of the shaft is all you need (especially if you’re stamina training), this is a good cop for you. Oh, and it vibrates, so don’t count the size out entirely.

On a budget and need help deciding whether to tap into prostate play or a new sleeve? The G-Press is only splash-proof, while the JerkSleeve is waterproof.

On the market for a pocket pussy? Try BB Outlet’s Classic Pussy Stroker.