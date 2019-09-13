HBO Is Making a ‘GoT’ Prequel About the Targaryens Because We Need More Dragons

Game of Thrones may be over, but the spinoffs are just getting started. HBO is already hard at work on a prequel set during the original White Walker uprising hundreds of years before the events of the original series, and now, it looks like even more Westeros history will be headed to the small screen.

According to a new report from Deadline on Thursday, the network is “eyeing a green light” for a second Game of Thrones spinoff, this time centered around House Targaryen—which means, yes, we’re going to get a bunch of dragons and whatever.

If given an official pilot order, the series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, which traces 300 years of Targaryen family history, beginning with Aegon I’s conquest of Westeros and the subsequent uniting of the realm. The as-yet-untitled show is created by Ryan Condal (Colony) and Martin himself, with Condal reportedly on board to pen the script. HBO has yet to officially comment on the prequel news, but presumably we’ll be hearing a ton more about it in the next few weeks if it gets the official go-ahead.

This may be the second Game of Thrones spinoff series that we’ve heard anything concrete about, but it’s far from the last. Martin wrote in a blog post last spring that HBO was kicking around a whopping five separate series plans, all in different stages of development, so get ready for a steady stream of Game of Thrones content starting when the first prequel drops next year and continuing roughly until the end of time. This doesn’t exactly bode well for Martin’s plan to get The Winds of Winter done, though.