Hear DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, and Big Sean Unlock the God Level on “Holy Key”

DJ Khaled is riding a pretty great wave right now. In the lead-up to his long-awaited new LP Major Key—an album that has the greatest artwork maybe ever—he’s managed to enlist Jay-Z and Future for “I Got the Keys” and have an island named after him off the coast of Belize. He is, of course, still the best rapper alive, so that seems only fair.

Late last night, Khaled dropped “Holy Key,” another key-themed song for his key-themed album. This time he’s got Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, and singer Betty Wright on the track, another ridiculous all-star setup. Wright, best known for 1970s tracks like “Clean Up Woman” is essential for a track with such grand designs and big concepts, too. Big Sean’s opening verse flits from remorseful to violent, facing up to white supremacy and police brutality. “Doctor King meet Dr Dre / except this doctor lost all his patience / Have you tied up in a basement with you and your partner facing adjacent / Until you deposit payment or reparations,” he raps early on.

And Kendrick, of course, doesn’t back off, opening up by considering that, “Everything I touch may disintegrate into dust, uh huh / Everything I trust may dishonor me in disgust.” By the end he’s rolling through lines like “Crab and Oyster with gorgeous abortions, I require thee / Flesh and poison the point is the reason, you won’t die in peace.” Nobody needs another writer to say how dextrous and intelligent Kendrick Lamar is as a rapper. But, shit, he’s seriously intelligent and dextrous, huh.

Listen to “Holy Key” below. Major Key is out July 29.

