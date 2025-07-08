Heavy Metal Streaming Platform Implements Anti-AI Music Policy: ‘This Must Be Stopped’

While AI-generated music is on the rise across streaming platforms, one service is making a genuine effort to counter this trend. ROKK, a heavy metal and rock-focused streaming company, has announced that it is implementing a policy to help combat AI-generated bands.

Starting today, AI bands will now be subject to human review procedures, per Metal Sucks. On a track-by-track basis, users can report music they believe is computer-generated. Once a track is flagged, a member of ROKK personnel will review it and decide if it meets the qualifications for deletion.

Videos by VICE

ROKK co-founder Alexander Landenburg — who is the drummer for metal bands Kamelot and Cyhra — issued a statement on the new policy, noting that it’s especially important in the wake of a band called The Velvet Sundown being revealed to be fully AI, and having reached over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Read Landenburg’s full statement below:

“It’s one thing if someone uses technology as part of their creative process. After all, that’s no different from musicians using MIDI packs, amp simulators, or editing tools. What matters is that there’s still a major and meaningful human contribution at the core.

“But we draw the line when AI is used to create entire ‘artists’ or ‘bands’ that are completely artificial yet passed off as human, as in “The Velvet Sundown”. That’s not just soulless, it’s deception. It undermines everything we stand for.

“Most of us have spent decades – often the biggest part of our lives – learning, practicing, failing, sacrificing, and starting over, just to reach the point where we can create something that might be meaningful.

“To see that reduced to something generated in seconds from a text prompt isn’t just disappointing—it’s a slap in the face to every artist who’s put their heart and soul into their craft.

“This must be stopped. That’s why our goal is clear: No Fully AI-Generated Music on ROKK. Please join us in keeping music real.”

Metal Sucks noted that there’s no clear evidence that any other streaming services — like Spotify or Apple Music — have a policy or process similar to what ROKK has introduced. Click here to learn more about the European-based service and its streaming model.