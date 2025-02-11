‘Helldivers 2’ Drops Another Substantial Update, Balancing and Fixing Major Issues

We don’t give nearly enough credit to Helldivers 2 for being a genuinely great live-service title. It’s a testament to the Arrowhead team that they put fun and meaningful content first over the financial furnace of most other live-service games. That’s further emphasized by the latest 01.002.103 patch, which addresses many new Helldivers 2 issues in the wake of the recent “Servants of Freedom” Warbond. Let’s see what Arrowhead has in the oven!
‘helldivers 2’ 01.002.103 Update details
‘helldivers 2’ Balancing fixes
Primary Weapons
LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle
We’ve rebalanced the weapon to make the risk/reward dynamic more impactful. The goal is to ensure it feels like a truly powerful weapon while properly balancing the self-damage mechanics to reflect its high-risk nature. In the current live version, we felt it lacked both the punch and the level of risk we wanted and we didn’t feel it really lived up to our intent.
OLD
- 0-25% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 0 damage/second to players
- 26-90% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 10 damage/second to players
- +91% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 50 damage/second to players + fire status effect
NEW
- 0-25% heat: AP2 55 damage – Deals 0 damage/second to players
- 26-50% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 10 damage/second to players
- 51-90% heat: AP3 70 damage – Deals 20 damage/second to players
- +91% heat: AP4 70 damage – Deals 50 damage/second to players + fire status effect
Magazines
- Starting magazines increased from 1 to 2
- Spare magazines increased from 2 to 3
‘Helldivers 2’ Sidearms
GP-31 Ultimatum
We have seen a lot of mixed player feedback for this weapon and how certain players feel it trivializes some of the harder content while others feel it plays just fine and is a great addition to the game. We have carefully opted for an approach where we’d like to reduce the ease of access to additional ammunition while maintaining the weapon’s core identity as a powerhouse. This means players will need to put in more effort and strategy to maximize its effectiveness at the cost of some armor and booster synergy for this specific weapon.
We will continue to monitor these changes so please keep providing us more feedback!
- The GP-31 Ultimatum is no longer influenced by the Hellpod Optimization Booster or the Siege Ready armor passive
‘helldivers 2’ general tweaks
Resolved Top Priority issues:
- Fixed a bug where the scope aim-center was misaligned with the projectile’s fire trajectory, affecting all weapons but most noticeable when aiming down sights (ADS)
Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when joining someone who is swapping weapons
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when hot joining a mission with the SEAF artillery objective present on the planet
- Fixed a crash when subtitles were shown and the language was changed
- Fixed a crash when shutting down the game while in a cutscene with the Democracy Space Station
- Fixed a crash when changing language during a mission
- Fixed a crash related to switching languages
- Fixed a crash that could occur for other players after a player disconnects from the session
- Further, fixed a crash caused by emoting right after dropping a support weapon
Weapons and Stratagems
- Fixed an issue where you could accidentally arm the B-100 Portable Hellbomb backpack when entering the FRV
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the level generation where some objective terminals could become non-interactable
- Further, fixed an issue with the Integrated Explosives armor passive sometimes not triggering