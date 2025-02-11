‘Helldivers 2’ Drops Another Substantial Update, Balancing and Fixing Major Issues

We don’t give nearly enough credit to Helldivers 2 for being a genuinely great live-service title. It’s a testament to the Arrowhead team that they put fun and meaningful content first over the financial furnace of most other live-service games. That’s further emphasized by the latest 01.002.103 patch, which addresses many new Helldivers 2 issues in the wake of the recent “Servants of Freedom” Warbond. Let’s see what Arrowhead has in the oven!

‘helldivers 2’ Balancing fixes

Primary Weapons

LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle

We’ve rebalanced the weapon to make the risk/reward dynamic more impactful. The goal is to ensure it feels like a truly powerful weapon while properly balancing the self-damage mechanics to reflect its high-risk nature. In the current live version, we felt it lacked both the punch and the level of risk we wanted and we didn’t feel it really lived up to our intent.

OLD

0-25% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 0 damage/second to players

26-90% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 10 damage/second to players

+91% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 50 damage/second to players + fire status effect

NEW

0-25% heat: AP2 55 damage – Deals 0 damage/second to players

26-50% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 10 damage/second to players

51-90% heat: AP3 70 damage – Deals 20 damage/second to players

+91% heat: AP4 70 damage – Deals 50 damage/second to players + fire status effect

Magazines

Starting magazines increased from 1 to 2

Spare magazines increased from 2 to 3

‘Helldivers 2’ Sidearms

GP-31 Ultimatum

We have seen a lot of mixed player feedback for this weapon and how certain players feel it trivializes some of the harder content while others feel it plays just fine and is a great addition to the game. We have carefully opted for an approach where we’d like to reduce the ease of access to additional ammunition while maintaining the weapon’s core identity as a powerhouse. This means players will need to put in more effort and strategy to maximize its effectiveness at the cost of some armor and booster synergy for this specific weapon.

We will continue to monitor these changes so please keep providing us more feedback!

The GP-31 Ultimatum is no longer influenced by the Hellpod Optimization Booster or the Siege Ready armor passive

‘helldivers 2’ general tweaks

Resolved Top Priority issues:

Fixed a bug where the scope aim-center was misaligned with the projectile’s fire trajectory, affecting all weapons but most noticeable when aiming down sights (ADS)

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when joining someone who is swapping weapons

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when hot joining a mission with the SEAF artillery objective present on the planet

Fixed a crash when subtitles were shown and the language was changed

Fixed a crash when shutting down the game while in a cutscene with the Democracy Space Station

Fixed a crash when changing language during a mission

Fixed a crash related to switching languages

Fixed a crash that could occur for other players after a player disconnects from the session

Further, fixed a crash caused by emoting right after dropping a support weapon

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed an issue where you could accidentally arm the B-100 Portable Hellbomb backpack when entering the FRV

