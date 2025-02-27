‘Helldivers 2’ Is So Good, a Session With the VICE Games Squad Ended With a Major Existential Crisis

I knew how good Helldivers 2 was before I played it. It was only my YouTube obsession for months when it first released, after all. So, when Shaun sent up the flare to the entire VICE Games team to join him in spreading some democracy, how could I possibly decline? After a bit of a purchasing fiasco (thanks, Shaun, for being as amazing as you are), I finally had Helldivers 2. And I was hyped as hell.

Yesterday was the big day. Because of our “loose” schedules, it can be tough to coordinate play sessions. But, the stars aligned. Before the agreed 9:00 PM EST time, I knew Helldivers 2 would make me do a tutorial before hopping in with the lads. So, I went in early and formally met Super Earth. I, along with my new, excited Helldiver recruit, eagerly went through the motions. Crawling under barbed wire. Being stabbed as part of “training” to learn how to use stims. Figuring out how to use Orbital Strikes to quell an overwhelming situation. You know, normal democracy doings. All punctuated with entertaining Super Earth propaganda, leading to my graduation. I donned the fabled Helldivers cape, and you know what that means? I earned the privilege of dying in a neverending war for a government that would never know my name.

‘helldivers 2’ is a satirical masterpiece that became too real, too fast

So, things in America have changed rather drastically since Helldivers 2‘s release. This time last year when the game came out, talks about races being “subhuman” and “lesser” in the name of democracy seemed like proper satire! But, for reasons I really don’t feel like articulating, gleefully shooting, bombing, and nuking aliens suddenly left a bitter taste in my mouth.

Helldivers 2 is a stroke of unparalleled genius. So absurdly jingoistic that it should defy reality. You get to customize nearly everything about your Helldiver. Weapons, armor, capes — but you know what you have no control over? What you actually look like. Which is genius because, to Super Earth, a person’s identity doesn’t matter. What matters is getting out there and causing enough wanton violence to incrementally move the needle to “win” an everlasting war against “non-humans.”

When your Helldivers perish, the government simply shoots another out of a pod to replace them. No credits, no glory. Just senseless death toward an end you aren’t even properly informed of. What does the endgame to “democracy” look like in Helldivers 2? The non-existence of anything that isn’t human? And then what?

when the insanity of fiction meets the horror of reality

At a certain point during our session, I watched from a distance as a Hellbomb utterly vaporized a large group of Terminids. As I stood there, mouth agape, that’s when I heard a fellow Helldiver scream at the top of their lungs. “FOR LIBERTY!” And I’ll be damned if a terrible chill didn’t shoot up my spine upon hearing that.

For as expendable as a Helldiver clearly is to Super Earth, they enthusiastically accept whatever happens. Dying is a great honor. Victory is even better — if only for the purpose of going right back out there and doing it all over again. A group of people so indoctrinated by those in power that they’ll willingly and happily risk life and limb. Even if they ultimately gain nothing in the end.

Anyway, I love Helldivers 2 and look forward to playing more of it with the VICE Games squad! After all, if I’m not going to teach these alien scum a lesson, who will?