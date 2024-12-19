How DARE the ‘Helldivers 2’ Team Want to Make a Little Bit of Money With Their ‘Killzone’ Crossover

I don’t know about you, but I can’t believe Helldivers 2 is trying to make money. It’s disappointing, especially since grinding allows us to earn these optional cosmetics for no cost. Sure, they’ve continuously updated the game and added new enemies and game modes for nothing, but the gall of them to try and extort $20 out of my pocket for an optional outfit is sickening.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

How Dare This Excellent Live-Service Game Have Purchasable Cosmetics

Look, I’m in the same boat as the majority of you guys. I’m sick of Battle Passes in video games. But compared to most live-service games? Helldivers 2 approaches the idea of Warbonds and cosmetics much more reasonably than others in the same genre. Being able to grind for Super Credits is great, and gives players an incentive to come back often.

Currently, the Superstore features Killzone cosmetics, with their values listed below:

StA-52 Assault Rifle – 615 Credits

AC-1 Dutiful Armor- 500 Credits

Strength in Our Arms Title – 310 Credits

Assault Infantry Icon – 150 Credits

AC-1 Dutiful Helmet – 310 Credits

Strength in Our Arms Player Card – 90 Credits

In total, this equals 1,975 Super Credits, or roughly $20. As a fan of Killzone, I bought it happily without much second-guessing. Yes, the optional Warbonds are normally only $10, and for this, I can understand why folks were frustrated. But attacking the development team behind one of the best live-service games of the decade isn’t the right way to go about this.

As detailed in an official Steam Store posting for Helldivers 2, the second Killzone pack will be distributed at no cost in multiple waves. And while Guerrilla may not have any interest in making a new Killzone game any time soon, this crossover likely wasn’t cheap. Though some players celebrate the free items, others are quick to defend Arrowhead.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Helldivers 2’ Has Earned Enough Goodwill, Apparently

I’ll also be the first to admit: I’m not a fan of FOMO culture. Sometimes, things happen in life and you can’t sign into a game you enjoy, or purchase a $20 cosmetic pack. So, I can agree on that end and appreciate the fact that the Helldivers 2 devs are trying to remedy the situation in that regard.

But, we also live in a world where it costs almost $10 to buy a Skibidi Toilet back bling in Fortnite. To me, it doesn’t feel so extreme that a full outfit, plus additional items, costs $20 in a game like Helldivers 2. I would rather support a team like this that is consistently dropping banger update after banger update. Even with the controversy surrounding the unfortunate addition of PSN accounts on Steam, I can’t help but love this silly little game.

In a Tweet by the official Helldivers 2 X Account, they mention that they’re also looking to see how they can add this as a permanent addition to the game, so those who missed out the first time around can purchase the Helghast uniform at any time.

Was there a bit of sticker shock initially? Yes, absolutely. But I’ve spent more money on worse things in Fortnite and other games of the same ilk, so I can’t blame anyone but myself. All in all, I’m just hoping that going forward, any other collaborations coming to Helldivers 2 are handled like this. A $20 pack that offers two sets of cosmetics, or even turned into a Warbond. Freedom isn’t free, and cosmetics shouldn’t be, either.