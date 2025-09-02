Helldivers 2 Just Dropped the ‘Into the Unjust’ Update: Here’s Everything New

Helldivers 2 is one of my favorite co-op games. The combination of difficulty, strategy, and pure chaos has made for incredible moments and videos.

You’ve probably seen some of the more insane ones involving some poorly placed drops or harrowing bug attacks. Arrowhead has done a great job of keeping the game updated and fresh, and the latest update continues that streak.

Helldivers 2 01.004.000 patch notes

I’ve enjoyed the way Arrowhead has told the story and essentially “stayed in character” the entire time.



“For too long, we’ve waited and watched as The Gloom expands to swallow more innocent star systems. For too long, we’ve let the Terminids wreak havoc on our colonies, our cities, our homes. The Terminids have pushed into our territory for long enough. Now, with new recruits trained and ready, it’s time to push into unknown territory. Into the Unjust.”

Gameplay:

Hive Worlds

Randomly-generated giant cave systems

A new tactical challenge

Discover disgusting flora and fauna and advanced Terminid life

Hive World surface – acid lakes and advanced bug spires

Holes in the cave roof will allow stratagems to be called down

Destructible walls within the caves to navigate

Bring a flashlight!

Missions

Delve deep into the caves to destroy the Spore Lung and stop its infectious Gloom spread

Take control of the GATER mobile oil rig and siphon the mysterious oily substance from the surface of Hive Worlds

Undertake more missions to extract resources and destroy the enemy threat on Hive Worlds

Have Super Earth-approved levels of fun!

New Enemies

Rupture Spewer: The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead in order to generate more of its corrosive acid.

Rupture Warrior: A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways.

Rupture Charger: When this armored beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light. Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, emerging only to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so.

Dragonroach: This oversized affront to Free skies everywhere circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity.

There’s more over on the Arrowhead website, including several fixes. This looks to be the creepiest of the Helldivers 2 updates so far, and I can’t wait to get into it.