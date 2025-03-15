‘Hello Sunshine’ Looks Like The Kind of Post-Apocalyptic Fun I Need In My Life

A weird thing happened on the way to this era of entertainment. We all got really into post-apocalyptic media. Even more so than before. Maybe it’s the contemplation of what happens after us. People find death fascinating, even if it’s just the death of one world and the birth of another. But all of this existential dread leads me to a trailer for a game I’m very excited about: Hello Sunshine.

Announced by Red Thread Games, Hello Sunshine is a survival RPG set in a corporate wasteland where you are the last employee left. Tasked with reaching the end of this wasteland and deciding the fate of the world, you have to contend with an unnaturally hot sun that apparently will kill you if exposed to it and bitterly cold nights. Fortunately, you have a gigantic robot companion to provide shadow and safe passage during the day and a warm place to rest at night.

Videos by VICE

‘Hello Sunshine’ is hitting all the right notes

My favorite thing about Hello Sunshine is that it gives off Bioshock Infinite vibes. The bright colors and beautifully designed characters grabbed hold of me immediately. This game is flat-out incredible to look at already. The humorous propaganda that comes with the bottle of what appears to be some type of orange drink tells me that we’re in for a story that leans into a particular level of satire.

I’m really interested in the kaiju-sized robot traveling with you. Being totally honest, I hope we don’t control it in the game. The possibility of having an AI companion in a game that can actually pull its weight is intriguing. Maybe that ends up being hidden with scripted moments in Hello Sunshine. But, it would be awesome to see it just work freely. Obviously, there would have to be a type of command system to get it to stop in a spot to let you explore or rest up. But outside of that, pure autonomy would be pretty cool.

The survival mechanics are going to be pretty huge here, too. I love the idea of using the robot as a warm area at night that needs to charge up for the day trip. I wonder how close you’d have to be to it to continue to survive. If there’s a chance of balancing that while scavenging? It could be a really tense experience not having a big, metal bodyguard to save you. There are a lot of places Hello Sunshine can go with its gameplay — and that makes me the most excited about it.

I love when a game leads me to others

After seeing that trailer, I started looking at other games from Red Thread Games. I came across their most recent release, Dustborn. I have to say, everything about that game appeals to me in every single way. So, while I wait for Hello Sunshine to steal what little time I currently have? Dustborn is getting some run. So, thank you, Red Thread Games, for providing an awesome trailer for one game and leading me directly to another. There’s no release date yet, but wishlist Hello Sunshine on Steam and let them know how much you want this game.