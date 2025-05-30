Here Are 6 Annoying Mistakes Casual ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Players Make

Elden Ring Nightreign features FromSoftware’s most difficult challenge yet: teamwork. Even the most veteran Soulsborne player can find themselves failing at the multiplayer game if they just aren’t working in harmony with their teammates. Here are 6 mistakes that casual Elden Ring Nightreign players keep making.

Stop Doing These Things in ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’

Now, before we get into this list, let me reiterate that this is from the perspective of a casual. Yes, I have put hundreds of hours into Elden Ring, and have beaten it and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. But I also spent countless hours overleveling my character and breaking the game with ridiculous meta builds. And you better believe I relied on Spirit Summons to get me through most boss battles. So, if you are a veteran Soulsborne player and are really good at the games, this list isn’t really for you. However, hopefully, it can help you acquire better teammates in the future.

Wasting too much time on low-level enemies

Whenever you first start an expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign, someone on your team should be taking charge. Your group should have a location already marked on the map and be moving towards it. Instead of spending minutes killing low-level enemies, you are better off taking on a low-level boss or looking for stronger weapons. Basically, your team really should be moving from one location to the next, rarely stopping. So, if you find yourself spending minutes in an opening-area location, you are likely doing it wrong. The reason low-level grinding doesn’t really work in this game is that your team should ideally be around level 5 to 6 before the nighttime of Day 1 arrives.

If your team is too low-level or doesn’t have good enough equipment, you will likely get wiped out. Now, there is no set way to do every Elden Ring Nightreign run. You can technically go wherever you want. But you should always be moving towards the center of the map, because the Night’s Tide is eventually going to start moving fast. But the long and short of it is that you don’t have time to waste in Nightreign. If your team isn’t moving from boss to boss or weapon location, then there is a good chance you are going to be under-leveled. Wasting too much time on low-level enemies is a trap.

Not Sharing Loot

Now, this mistake is partly the fault of FromSoftware’s lack of communication features in Elden Ring Nightreign. After all, most players aren’t going to want to use a microphone to talk to strangers. However, one of the more frustrating mistakes I’ve seen fellow casual players make is not sharing weapon or item loot. I’m not sure if some users don’t realize that loot is shared among all teammates, but it is. So, while it may be tempting to instantly scoop up every item that falls to the ground, consider that you have teammates.

I guess this is also one of the core flaws of Nightreign. In my opinion, shared loot kind of creates an environment of “everyone is out for themselves.” But in this game, you really need your teammates to also be strong. Like, that’s literally the point of it being an Elden Ring multiplayer offering. Unfortunately, the game’s opening tutorials don’t make this loot-sharing aspect more visible. Next time you are on an expedition, just remember that your teammates might also need that item. Obviously, if an enemy drops the exact weapon your specific class needs, then you should snatch it up as soon as possible. But I’m just speaking in general terms.

Hoarding ‘Elden Ring nightreign’ weapons

This next mistake is kind of tied into the section above. It’s so frustrating when you have teammates who hoard all the weapons as well. If you play for a couple of hours, you will know what I mean. Essentially, you defeat an enemy or discover a rare chest, and the second the weapons pop up, your teammates instantly grab them. And because Elden Ring Nightreign gives you a lot of inventory slots, this allows players to hoard weapons. I recently had a run where a greatsword user kept taking all the Glintstone Staves. And because I was playing as Recluse (a Mage class), I was left severely underpowered the entire expedition.

I get that Elden Ring has always encouraged players to mix and match builds. And you can technically do that in Nightreign, especially once you unlock certain relics. But compared to the base game, you are kind of forced into taking on specific roles. If you have a teammate who is Ironeye, you should probably give him bows and Dexterity-based weapons that drop. But regardless of builds, all of this can be boiled down to: Do you want weak and under-leveled teammates? No, I didn’t think so. Just like loot, try to be more mindful when a shiny new weapon drops. And if you are hoarding six weapons and only using two of them, consider dropping a few if you have no plans on ever equipping them.

Not Prioritizing Healing Teammates Early During a Run

One of the quickest ways to tank an expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign is accidentally dying early into a run. Look, it happens to the best of us. The thing is, your teammates should absolutely prioritize healing you. Because the first time you die, it takes a single strike of a sword or blast from a magical spell to revive you. Whenever a teammate goes down, you will see a circle above their head. At the start of a run, you will often see them have a single purple bar filled up. This means you can revive them almost instantly. And you should be doing it.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen players get tunnel vision in a low-level battle and just ignore their downed teammates. The timer to revive them is also deceptively quick. And while, yes, you technically are brought back to life after the time runs out, you also drop down a level and lose all your current experience. You can recover some of that experience. But more often than not, I’ve seen teammates lose it—especially if the Night’s Tide is on the move and engulfs the enemy you were fighting. All this to say, revive your teammates. It takes a second to do it early in an expedition. And believe it or not, losing at the start of a run can be devastating if your team ends up being under-leveled when nighttime arrives.

Not Using Church of Marika in ‘elden ring nightreign’

Did you know Elden Ring Nightreign has the Church of Marika all over the map? I know the game has a tutorial for this, but for some reason, players are missing it? Your team should absolutely be hitting up the Church of Marika during Days 1 through 3 if possible, as it increases your potion charge permanently during your run. Which obviously means you have more healing. This can make the difference between your group defeating a Nightlord or getting defeated at the last second.

Again, this goes back to what I said about teams wasting too much time in the map’s opening area. Your group should be constantly moving from location to location—specifically so you can swing by important places of interest such as the Church of Marika. Plus, interacting with the building takes seconds. And like the base game, there aren’t any major boss fights or enemies you have to take down to use them. So, if you aren’t already using the Church of Marika, start doing it now. If you see one on your map, ping the location so your team is aware of it. If they choose to ignore it, well, that’s unfortunate. But you don’t have to!

having a lack of Map Awareness

The final mistake casual Elden Ring Nightreign players make is not having enough map awareness. Although the Night’s Tide moves slowly at first, it shrinks incredibly fast once it’s active. Because of this, you really don’t want to be spending too much time near the ring’s border. Again, you and your team should be more towards the center of the map once you’ve reached a few minutes into your expedition. A big reason for this? You don’t want to lose out on valuable experience points. There were a few expeditions I was in where my team was taking on a boss fight that was close to the Night’s Tide. Despite us getting the massive boss down to 10% health, the purple ring started moving, and we had to abandon the boss or risk getting wiped out ourselves.

Essentially, we wasted all that work and got nothing to show for it. No loot and no experience points. Conversely, if you aren’t paying attention to where you are on the map, your team itself can get utterly destroyed by the Night’s Tide. Imagine this: you are next to a large castle wall or in the middle of a canyon. The purple ring starts shrinking, and you now realize you can’t climb anywhere—you are trapped. Yeah, this has happened to me numerous times. This isn’t Fortnite, where you can run through the Night’s Tide for a brief period. It will take your health down almost instantly. So, whatever you do, just stay away from the Night’s Tide border. It’s not worth it, and it will just make your expedition miserable once it starts moving.