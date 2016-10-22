Here Is a Video of President Barack Obama Dancing to “Hotline Bling” with Usher

President of the United States of America, impossibly stylish man, and apparently chill dude Barack Obama spent last night hosting the BET “Love and Happiness” event at the White House. At least, he spent some of the night doing that. According to the video below, posted by Usher, the President also spent a fair portion of the night dancing with guests that included The Roots, De La Soul, and Dave Chapelle. Look, see:

It’s been said that second-term Presidents ease up as their role winds down; they push through policies that they care about without fearing reproach from an angry Congress or, worse, an angry voting block. They’re older, wiser, smarter than they were when they first entered the Oval Office and they don’t care to sit around and play nice.

But when things really start to wind down, at the very end of a President’s term, those final months before power is turned over, we get to see what they really want to do. Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States, wants to dance around to Drake. That is extremely good and chill.

You can watch President Obama’s speech from the BET event below, too.



