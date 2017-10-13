Here’s a Terrifying New ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer Just in Time for Friday the 13th

The second season of Stranger Things is only a few weeks away, and Netflix is going pretty hard with the promo. It’s made Stranger Things video games, Stranger Things card games, and annoying websites where you can remix the Stranger Things theme song on endless loop.

Netflix has also been dropping a steady stream of teasers to get us excited, but the clips have been pretty light on actual season two plot information so far. But in honor of Friday the 13th, the streaming service released the final full trailer for Stranger Things season two, and it looks like things are about to get pretty rough for the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Videos by VICE

The season picks up right around Halloween 1984, a year after the events of season one. Will Byers is back home, safe and sound and settling into his life again, but it seems like he’s brought the Upside Down back with him. Some giant, spider-y shadow being is wrecking shit around town, and, according to Finn Wolfhard’s character, Mike, Will’s the only guy who can destroy it.

In lighter news, though, Eleven apparently survived last season’s run-in with the Demagorgon and is living a very cold life in the snowy woods, subsisting on Eggos and growing out her hair, so that’s something.

The trailer also gives us a look at some of this season’s new cast members, like Sean Astin and Sadie Sink, the “skater punk girl” who joins Finn and Mike’s friend group. October 27 can’t come soon enough.

Netflix’s Stranger Things season two drops on October 27, right in time for Halloween. Check out the trailer above, and watch a cool-ass shot of Sheriff Hopper throwing Nancy a rifle.