Here’s Every Disturbing Conspiracy Marjorie Taylor Greene Believes In

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene does not discriminate — at least when it comes to conspiracy theories.

From QAnon to school shooting “false flags,” 9/11 denial, Obama being a Muslim, and even Jewish lasers from space, over the last four years, Greene has endorsed them all — and many more — in a series of videos, conference speeches, social media posts, and in her role as a correspondent for the conspiracy website American Truth Seekers.

Videos by VICE

This week Greene, who was voted into the House of Representatives in November, has come under fire as more and more of her dangerous and despicable beliefs have been uncovered.

Despite the attention being drawn to her beliefs in unhinged conspiracies and appalling behavior — including attacking the survivor of a school shooting — the GOP leadership appears to be willing to overlook these past transgressions. This week they even appointed her to the House Education and Labor Committee, a decision Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called “appalling.”

Greene, whose first act as a new congresswoman was to file papers to impeach President Joe Biden, is facing some backlash. California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez is planning to introduce a resolution to oust Greene from Congress. But within her own party, there appear to be minimal public objections: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement this week that he was going to “have a conversation” with Greene about her comments.

As Greene seeks to reinvent herself as a lawmaker, she is aggressively trying to scrub her social media profiles of her past indiscretions while blaming her “team” for all the missteps of her past.

But the internet never forgets. Here is a chronological list of all of the times Greene has publicly supported or boosted baseless conspiracy theories:

A QAnon believer before QAnon began — Six weeks before the anonymous Q posted the first message on 4chan that kicked off the QAnon conspiracy, Greene was spreading conspiracy theories about Democrats being involved in satanism and pedophilia. In a post entitled ”Democratic Party Involved With Child Sex, Satanism, and The Occult” on Sept. 15 on the American Truth Seekers site, Greene conflated multiple reports from other bogus outlets like Breitbart and the Daily Caller to suggest a secret child sex trafficking ring run by the elites — something Q would begin pushing a month later.

“Clinton Kill List” — A decades-old conspiracy theory that has been revived by QAnon baselessly links Hillary Clinton to numerous suspicious deaths over the years. In an article published on American Truth Seekers in September 2017, Greene asks: “What is the quickest way to wind up dead when you aren’t suicidal and don’t have any health problems? Investigate Hillary Clinton of course.”

Vegas mass shooting — In October 2017, just one week after a shooter killed 58 people attending a country music concert in Las Vegas, Greene wrote an article with the headline “Possible Las Vegas Motive Uncovered???” In the article, she outlines a baseless conspiracy theory that claims the mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers in Las Vegas was a government-orchestrated plan to strip away Second Amendment rights.

Here’s a video of Greene explaining her thinking:

Here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about the Vegas mass shooting just to remind us all that she’s a dangerous crazy person…https://t.co/fhYzb2g1Hk — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021

Seth Rich — No self-respecting conspiracy theorist could ignore the Seth Rich case, and on November 17, 2017, Greene weighed on with an article entitled “There Is A Storm Brewing That Is About To Reveal The Real Source Of Evil In America!” where she repeats many of the baseless conspiracies that right-wing personalities like Alex Jones have been promoting since Rich’s death. Fox News recently settled with Rich’s parents over a baseless story claiming their son had leaked Democratic National Committee emails to Wikileaks.

Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in Washington DC in July 2016 when he was shot twice in the back in what police suspect was a botched robbery.

QAnon from the start — On November 26, 2017, less than a month after the first-ever post by Q on 4chan, and while QAnon was still very much a fringe movement limited to extremist message boards, Greene posted a video talking approvingly of Q, calling him a “patriot” and saying: “He is on the same page as us.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rtYok4fdbQ

“They call themselves Q” — Greene continued to push the QAnon conspiracy in an article on American Truth Seekers in January 2018, entitled: “QAnon: What Is The Storm? And Is There About To Be An Awakening???” In the post, Greene once again endorses the conspiracy theory.

“Recently, there has been a lot of chatter in small circles among those who search for the truth,” Greene wrote. “There has been an anonymous voice, with obvious intelligence beyond the normal person telling of things to come. They call themselves Q. Make no mistake, Q is a patriot.”

Racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic — In a series of videos that appear to be recorded between 2017 and 2019, and which were obtained by Politico, Greene really shows her true colors.

In these videos, she: expressed the view that Muslims do not belong in government; said Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party”; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor who survived the Holocaust, a Nazi; and said she would feel “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were Black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.

Hang Obama and Clinton — In an April 2018 Facebook post, Greene wrote about the Iran nuclear deal signed by former President Barack Obama. According to CNN, under the post, a commenter asked Greene: “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene responded with comments that strongly echo QAnon conspiracies: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Hardcore QAnon — In May 2018, Greene signaled she was on board with even the most extreme parts of the QAnon world, when she liked a Facebook comment that promoted the Frazzledrip conspiracy

On Facebook in 2018, now-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton participated in a satanic child murder and ordered a hit on a police officer to cover it up. https://t.co/VPOXyBosmm pic.twitter.com/TXCwtcZ8My — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 26, 2021

Frazzledrip is a baseless claim that Hillary Clinton tortured a young girl on video, cutting off her skin and wearing it as a mask, before drinking her blood in a Satanic ritual. It is also claimed Clinton killed NYPD officers who saw the video and covered up their deaths as suicides.

“False Flag” shooting — May 2018 was a very busy month for Greene on Facebook. She also endorsed a baseless conspiracy theory that the Parkland school shooting where 17 people were killed in Feb. 2018 was a “false flag” event to help introduce tighter gun control laws.

In a now-deleted post, Greene shared a story about disgraced Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson receiving a retirement pension. In the comments section, someone wrote: “It’s called a pay-off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting.” Greene replied: “Exactly.”

Another commenter wrote: “Kick back for going along with the evil plan. You know it’s not for doing a good job.” Greene replied: “My thoughts exactly!! Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut!”

Sandy Hook — A month later, Greene got embroiled in another discussion about school shootings after she posted a link to a story about Hillary Clinton from the conspiracy theory-spreading site Gateway Pundit.

One commenter called the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre — in which 20 children and six staff members at an elementary school were fatally shot — a “STAGGED [sic] SHOOTING.”

Greene liked the post and replied, “That’s all true.”

Space lasers — On Nov. 17, 2018, Greene wrote on Facebook — in a post that has now been deleted — about the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire that “burned a total of 153,336 acres, destroying 18,804 structures and resulting in 85 civilian fatalities and several firefighter injuries,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The department “determined that the Camp Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) located in the Pulga area.”

But not according to Greene. In her Facebook post, she speculated that “because there are too many coincidences to ignore” it suggested that that then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) wanted to build a high-speed rail project and “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.” She also speculated that a vice chairman at “Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm” was somehow involved, and suggested the fire was caused by a beam from “space solar generators.”

In case it needs to be pointed out, her speculation is completely baseless anti-Semitic bullshit.

9/11 — A month later, in December 2018, Greene spoke at an American Priority conference alongside Ali Alexander (who would go on to find fame as the organizer of the Jan. 6 protests that led to the Capitol riots), failed right-wing agitator Milo Yiannopolous, and Laura Loomer, the far-right personality who lost her bid to join Greene in Congress last November, despite Trump’s support.

At the conference, Greene suggested the Sept. 11 attacks were part of a government conspiracy. “We had witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.”

When these comments were first reported by Media Matters in August 2020, Greene responded by tweeting “I know now that is now correct,” but in the same breath, blamed the “deep state” for her lies.

“The problem is our government lies to us so much to protect the Deep State, it’s hard sometimes to know what is real and what is not,” Greene said.

“Obama is a Muslim” — At the same American Priority conference, Greene also falsely claimed that former President Barack Obama and former senior White House adviser Valerie Jarrett are Muslims, stating, “Yes. I do believe he is a Muslim. And yes, Valerie Jarrett is, too.” This allowed Greene to launch an anti-immigrant tirade saying “Obama opened up our borders to an invasion by Muslims.”

Executing Pelosi — In January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She also liked comments suggesting the execution of FBI agents, who she accused of being part of the “deep state” and acting against former President Donald Trump.

Greene doubled down on her attacks on Pelosi when she spoke to Trump supporters in a now-deleted Facebook video, suggesting Pelosi can be executed for treason.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also removed this Facebook video where she suggests Pelosi can be executed for treason.



"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," she says. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

School shooting survivor is a “coward” — In March 2019, Greene visited Washington to oppose efforts to introduce gun control laws. In a video unearthed this week, Greene is seen following David Hogg, a student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, who survived a mass shooting in 2018 when 17 people were killed.

“He’s a coward,” Greene says at the end of the video after berating Hogg with baseless and unfounded allegations, including the fact he was funded by George Soros. “He can’t say one word because he can’t defend his stance.”

Hogg ignored Green’s comments at the time — including a thinly veiled threat that she was carrying a gun — but this week hit out at the Congresswoman.

They can put up all the fencing around the capitol the real threats of @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 28, 2021

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the shooting and whose brother died during the 9/11 attacks, was the person who released the video this week to “shine a light” on the lawmaker’s views.