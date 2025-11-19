Here’s How to Get Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey Before It Sells Out

Let’s face it: turkeys suck. Sure, the bird is the star of Thanksgiving, but it’s hardly the most exciting part of the holiday meal. It’s often dry, underseasoned, and doesn’t compare to the deliciousness of beef or pork; no amount of herbs or butter can save it. Popeyes knows that pain, which is why it introduced a premade Cajun Turkey in 2001, and it has remained a hit 24 years later.

Food critics who’ve tried it have raved over its moisture and flavor, with spices that will satisfy your taste buds. It’s not traditional, but that’s the big selling point. Why go for something bland when you could have the best-tasting turkey around? That’s why the bird sells out each time Thanksgiving rolls around, so here’s what you need to know so you don’t miss out on spicing up your holidays.

Videos by VICE

There is a significant price difference depending on how you get it

The Cajun Turkey is available for $49.99. You can pre-order the turkey online through either the Popeyes site or app. However, if you want it delivered, it’ll cost $99. It’s best to save by checking whether your local Popeyes has turkeys available if you want to keep your holiday on a budget.

Popeyes’ site warns that while the chain does its best to deliver by Thanksgiving, delivery isn’t guaranteed to arrive before the holiday. It takes two to five business days to ship orders, and those placed close to or on the weekend are sent on Monday. To get an idea of how long it’ll take, Popeyes conveniently made a map showing transit times by location. While most of the country can get the Cajun Turkey within one to two days, states like Texas, Wyoming, Montana, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi take slightly longer, averaging three days.

Depending on how many guests you’re expecting, you might need to order an additional Cajun Turkey

It’s an average-sized turkey, weighing 11 to 13 pounds and feeding eight to 12 people. Those who were expecting a big bird will need to plan accordingly.

The Cajun Turkey still requires some prep—but don’t fret, the steps are straightforward.

While Popeyes seasons the turkey, it comes frozen instead of ready to eat. Popeyes recommends two methods: thawing it in the fridge for 72 hours before heating it in the oven, or submerging it in a container filled with cold water (below 70˚F) and running the water over it until it’s thawed.

Once it’s ready to cook, preheat the oven to 375˚F. Set the turkey on a rack inside a large roasting pan and pour the bird’s juices into the pan. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil, sealing the edges. Then, you’d place the pan on the lower oven rack and cook the Cajun Turkey for 90 minutes. Afterwards, remove the foil and keep cooking the turkey for an additional 30 minutes (or until the turkey’s internal temperature reaches 140°F). The turkey would then need to rest for 20 minutes before being served.