Here’s the Google Street View of the Sea

47°11’21.73″ S, 32°29’56.95″ E elev –10535 ft, eye alt –7691 ft. Image and video via

Artists have used the endless generated content from Google Street View to create supersonic hyperlapses, spot anonymous gods and tell stories in panorama. For a series called Google SeaView, Paris-based artist Taylor Holland dives into Google Earth to collect and appropriate the monochromatic ocean imagery created from satellite-based radar altimeter data.

Videos by VICE

The videos, set to loop, and “landscape portraits” of the water’s surface and seabed in Google SeaView are reminiscent of abstract paintings. Holland explains in his project description that he aims to capture the “beauty of physical realities created from digital datasets which can only be viewed in a software environment, and expose the viewer to a part of our world more unknown to science than the surface of Mars.” He believes that as our technologies evolve and these views are no longer available to online explorers, his work will become “digital archaeological relics.”

Below, get lost in a selection of Holland’s seascapes, and check out his full video and image galleries:

Waves_1

Waves_14

Waves_17

Related:

10 Works Of Art Inspired By Google Earth

Drive Into the Ocean with These Maps App Glitches

Google’s Trusted Photographers See The World Through A Different Lens

The ‘Anonymous Gods’ Of Google Street View