Here’s Why the ‘Freshman 15’ Happens, According to Science

If you packed on the infamous “freshman 15” in college, a new study from George Mason University reveals that you weren’t doing it alone. You are unconsciously fattening yourself alongside all of your classmates.

Published in mHealth and led by Professor Y. Alicia Hong from the Department of Health Administration and Policy, researchers tracked 41 American college students for four weeks. They used a food-tracking app to log more than 3,000 meals. Participants also filled out daily surveys about where, how, and why they ate, while including details on mood and stress.

After digging through mountains of data, the research team walked away with what could be an explanation as to why so many students pack on pounds: college life is a constant barrage of calories. And the social aspect of it all is a major contributing factor, too.

Students consistently consumed more when eating with others or in formal dining settings like cafeterias and restaurants. Intake dropped when they were alone or at home. The funny part is that the students’ perception of their food intake was way off.

The students thought they were eating less in groups. Their self-reports didn’t align with the app data, revealing a significant gap between perception and reality. Men tended to eat significantly more in social settings, while women underreported their intake in formal dining environments. Stress and mood influenced the numbers up or down.

Hong and her team found that individual, interpersonal, and environmental factors all swirled together to influence dietary intake. It’s not just the unlimited pasta bar at the cafeteria that’s influencing your freshman 15, but who you’re sitting with and how much stress you’re experiencing on a given day.