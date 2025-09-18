Here’s Why the Six One Indie Showcase Is So Important for Gaming

I got here in October 2024. Since then, I’ve devoted a significant portion of my time here to pushing indie games.

It’s not at all an overstatement to say that when it comes to gaming as a whole, I’m most passionate about the indies. In that time, I’ve been able to cover both the Indie Game Awards and both the September showcase as well as the May showcase.

Videos by VICE

The Six One Indie crew does an incredible job of providing a level of discoverability for these games and I want to take this space to highlight that.

indie games are necessary—and six one indie knows it

Play video

The indies are where all of the craziest, weirdest, and downright awesome stuff in gaming lives. The ideas that might get thrown in the trash at larger companies focused on pleasing shareholders and grabbing the attention of meme merchants get to thrive there.

Mike Towndrow, Kyle Stephenson, and the Six One Indie team understand that. And they provide a space for those games to get the spotlight they deserve.

And they do so in a way that screams “indie.” Their presentations are full of humor and great t-shirts. They understand that leaning into the weirdness is the best way to present these games.

And most important of all, they know that the key is to give indies the space to breathe. So, there isn’t a ton of fluff. A few jokes, an insane segue or two, and we’re right off to the next trailer or dev speaking on their game.

They prioritize the games, and that’s evident whenever the Indie Game Awards roll around as well. It’s not a place to get your game off; it’s a place to celebrate the games that came out. It’s been awesome to see how the showcases have grown and how the reach has expanded. Indie gaming is something I’ve centered my writing career around.

Hell, it’s the reason I’m even here writing now. Those are the games that can push this industry forward, and they’re the ones that deserve all the attention we can put on them. One last thing:

Long Live Petey.