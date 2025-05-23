Hideo Kojima Releases New ‘Death Stranding 2’ Footage, Which Is Unlocked Using Pocket Tissues

Hideo Kojima has released a new Death Stranding 2 video, which can be accessed through tissues that feature a QR code. Yes, you read that right. The prolific creator took to the streets of Tokyo to hand out special tissue packets to promote his upcoming game. However, fans soon discovered that these tissues led to a new Death Stranding 2 video.

‘Death Stranding 2’ Pocket Tissues Lead to New Video

Screenshot: Twitter: @Kojima_Hideo

The marketing campaign was actually revealed by Hideo Kojima himself on his official Twitter account. The Metal Gear Solid creator posted pictures of himself walking the streets of Tokyo, handing out the unique marketing material. On the surface, the pocket tissues looked pretty mundane—basically Kojima Productions-branded packaging.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted a QR code on the back of the pocket tissues. Luckily, some fans managed to snag a few of the packets and figured out what the code leads to. According to a thread on the Death Stranding Reddit forum, the QR code actually links to an unlisted Death Stranding 2 video on YouTube. Before you get too excited, it’s essentially a static video showing an environment outside a porter’s shipping crate—because, you know, Kojima.

“Kojima Productions started a pocket tissue campaign, which is a well-known marketing strategy in Japan. The tissue includes a QR code, and once you scan it, it takes you to KojiPro’s official website, where they host this short video from DS2,” the Reddit thread’s creator revealed. It’s unclear whether we’ll get additional videos that provide more context for this first clip.

Why Tissues?

If you’re wondering why it’s tissues, it’s actually a long-running tradition in Japan. The practice dates back to the 1960s and has become a popular form of advertising in the country. For artists, it’s also seen as a direct way to connect with consumers. And let’s be honest—getting a pocket tissue from Hideo Kojima while randomly walking down the street would be pretty rad.

As for the bizarre new Death Stranding 2 clip, which seemingly reveals nothing—well, that might not be entirely true. It does showcase a new desert-like environment that fans can likely expect to explore in the game. So, it’s not completely useless information. Based on the clip, it looks like something out of Arizona, Utah, or maybe even Nevada. I know, I know—I’m just grasping at straws here. But it’s something!

The video is also titled “Prepper Awaiting Porter,” clearly a reference to the game’s launch, which is fast approaching. Specifically, Death Stranding 2 will release on June 26, 2025. So, we’re not too far away now. Judging by Kojima’s track record, we’ll likely see a steady stream of new promotional videos as we get closer to DS2’s release date.